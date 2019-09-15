News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 17:38:55 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 R100 OT Teddy Prochazka checks out Nebraska yet again

2021 R100 OT Teddy Prochazka
2021 R100 OT Teddy Prochazka (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

The top 2021, in-state prospect for Nebraska is Elkhorn (Neb.) South offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka. The 6-foot-9 and 282-pound Prochazka was in Lincoln this weekend for another unofficial visit....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}