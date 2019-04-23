Ticker
2021 PG Hepburn eager to reconnect with Nebraska

2021 Bellevue West point guard Chucky Hepburn got some recent reassurance that he was still a priority for Nebraska.
Nate Clouse
Robin Washut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

It took some time for Chucky Hepburn to hear from Nebraska’s new staff after head coach Fred Hoiberg took over earlier this month.But that didn’t bother the 2021 Bellevue West point guard one bit.H...

