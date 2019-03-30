2021 OT Mahlman feels wanted by NU coaches after visiting twice
Nebraska was able to land a top offensive tackle out of Minnesota for their Class of 2019 in the person of Bryce Benhart, and they are pursuing another top player in the state at the position for the Class of 2021 in Riley Mahlman.
The Lakeville (Minn.) Lakeville South product attended Nebraska's second Junior Day Saturday with his father. The 6-foot-8, 270-pound Mahlman also attended a Husker home game last season against Purdue
"I was in Lincoln for the whole day this morning," Mahlman recounted. "Everything was really cool to see. I got to me with the coaches, with Coach (Greg) Austin and Coach (Scott) Frost, and it was cool to see how they work.
"They showed that really wanted me and I thought that was really cool. They told me they wanted me to come back any time, so it was just a good day. We also got to watch practice."
It was a full day for Mahlman and the rest of the visiting recruits assembled in Lincoln.
"First, I got to meet with the coaches and we talked," Mahlman relayed. "They told me that they think I'm a really good player and they like how I play. Coach Austin said he likes to bring a family atmosphere to the team and he likes my personality, the way I work and how I play.
"We got to see them scrimmage and practice, and I got to see the boys work. I really liked it. It was definitely worth coming. My dad liked it and he thought it was cool. He really liked how the coaches wanted me and wanted me to come back. How they were trying to make a connection with me."
Mahlman was asked for his impressions of Nebraska's Saturday practice and scrimmage, and he replied:
"I really liked the practice because they were out there competing against each other and it was really cool to see," Mahlman stated. "I mean, I was mostly looking at the offensive line because that's what I play. I thought they played pretty well. Of course, it's early and there are things they need to improve, but I thought they looked really good."
Mahlman has six early scholarship offers, mostly from Big Ten programs, and he has visited a couple of them prior to his Nebraska trip; and he has a couple more scheduled for coming weeks.
"Yeah, I have visited Minnesota and Iowa so far," Mahlman said. "I just love how Minnesota is close to my hometown. I like the coaches there and I have known them for a while. They were the first school that really started recruiting me, so I'm getting a good connection with their coaches.
"At Iowa, I really like Coach (Tim) Polasek and I really think we're starting to bond. So, I like the connection I have with him also. I'm also going to Wisconsin and Northwestern in upcoming weeks."
Mahlman said he's looking for a close personal connection with his position coach in college, as well as the staff in general that he bonds the best with out of all the schools recruiting him.
"The main take away from my this visit was it was it obvious their coaches really want me," Mahlman said about what most stood out to him about his two trips to Lincoln. "It's much easier to go to college when they really want you and are excited to see come. So, it's just really cool to see how the Nebraska coaches want me to come back and to get familiar with the program."
Also, a basketball player, Mahlman helped lead his team to the sectional semifinals this past season. He is planning to spend a lot of time in the weight room to this spring and summer to get bigger, faster and stronger for the upcoming season.
Honored to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska. Thanks coaches for the opportunity. #GBR pic.twitter.com/S0UKpLhv1W— Riley Mahlman (@riley_mahlman) October 27, 2018