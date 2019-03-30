Nebraska was able to land a top offensive tackle out of Minnesota for their Class of 2019 in the person of Bryce Benhart, and they are pursuing another top player in the state at the position for the Class of 2021 in Riley Mahlman.

The Lakeville (Minn.) Lakeville South product attended Nebraska's second Junior Day Saturday with his father. The 6-foot-8, 270-pound Mahlman also attended a Husker home game last season against Purdue

"I was in Lincoln for the whole day this morning," Mahlman recounted. "Everything was really cool to see. I got to me with the coaches, with Coach (Greg) Austin and Coach (Scott) Frost, and it was cool to see how they work.

"They showed that really wanted me and I thought that was really cool. They told me they wanted me to come back any time, so it was just a good day. We also got to watch practice."

It was a full day for Mahlman and the rest of the visiting recruits assembled in Lincoln.

"First, I got to meet with the coaches and we talked," Mahlman relayed. "They told me that they think I'm a really good player and they like how I play. Coach Austin said he likes to bring a family atmosphere to the team and he likes my personality, the way I work and how I play.

"We got to see them scrimmage and practice, and I got to see the boys work. I really liked it. It was definitely worth coming. My dad liked it and he thought it was cool. He really liked how the coaches wanted me and wanted me to come back. How they were trying to make a connection with me."

Mahlman was asked for his impressions of Nebraska's Saturday practice and scrimmage, and he replied:

"I really liked the practice because they were out there competing against each other and it was really cool to see," Mahlman stated. "I mean, I was mostly looking at the offensive line because that's what I play. I thought they played pretty well. Of course, it's early and there are things they need to improve, but I thought they looked really good."