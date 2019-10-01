News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 22:52:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 4-star Breidenbach sees NU in new light after visit

2021 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei center Wilhelm Breidenbach gained a new appreciation for all Nebraska had to offer after his official visit.
2021 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei center Wilhelm Breidenbach gained a new appreciation for all Nebraska had to offer after his official visit. (Robin Washut/HuskerOnline.com)
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Born and raised in Southern California, Wilhelm Breidenbach knew his official visit to Nebraska this past weekend would be much different than his daily routine.What he didn’t expect was how much h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}