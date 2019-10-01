2021 4-star Breidenbach sees NU in new light after visit
Born and raised in Southern California, Wilhelm Breidenbach knew his official visit to Nebraska this past weekend would be much different than his daily routine.What he didn’t expect was how much h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news