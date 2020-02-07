2020 Class Breakdown: Frost's 2nd full class comes in at No. 17
As we do every year, it's time for us to give our impressions of Nebraska's National Signing Day football class, which was the second one compiled by this NU staff after a full recruiting cycle in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news