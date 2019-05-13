The original plan was for Kevin Cross to announce his college decision during a formal ceremony at his Little Rock (Ark.) Mills University Studies High School on Tuesday morning. It turned out the 2019 power forward couldn’t wait quite that long. After narrowing down a final list of schools that also included TCU and Oklahoma State, Cross posted a video to his Instagram account on Monday night giving his commitment to Nebraska.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound three star said it was a pre-established relationship with NU assistant coach Doc Sadler that initially opened the door to the Huskers. Cross, who was previously unranked prior to this spring, took his first official visit to USM while Sadler was the head coach. When Sadler joined Fred Hoiberg in Lincoln, he convinced Cross to travel up to Lincoln for another official visit from April 26-28. “Coach Doc Sadler, he used to be the head coach at Southern Miss, and he started recruiting me to Nebraska right away,” Cross said. “That made it a pretty easy transition.” Cross followed that up with two more officials to Oklahoma State and then TCU, but his trip to Nebraska stuck with him throughout. “It’s a great coaching staff and a great college town,” Cross said. “I loved it. They said every football game and basketball game is packed, and I like that type of atmosphere.”