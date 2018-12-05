Fortunately for Nebraska recruiting is fluid and since October 31st, all parties have come to an amicable understanding. The old adage that time heals all wounds applies to this situation and Robinson has decided that Nebraska will be his new home for the next three to four years.

Robinson's verbal commitment to Kentucky on November 1st shocked the recruiting industry. He was signed and sealed to Nebraska the night before his commitment ceremony but a misunderstanding between the coaching staff and one of Robinson's mentors delivered him to Kentucky.

"The whole time I was committed to Kentucky I still had Nebraska in the back of my mind," confessed Robinson.

The tide shifted in Nebraska’s favor when running back coach Ryan Held visited Robinson on November 27th followed by receivers coach Troy Walters on December 2nd. They laid out the plan for Robinson in their offense and Robinson could not ignore how well his skill set fit in Nebraska's offensive attack. While Walters and Held deserve a lot of credit for smoothing things over with the Robinson camp and getting him back in the fold, the deciding factor in his decision to flip to the Huskers was his fit in their offense.

"They plan to use me the way De'Anthony Thomas was used when Scott Frost was the offensive coordinator at Oregon. I will be able to line up in the backfield as well as in the slot. I want to maximize my skill set and Nebraska's offense allows me to be dynamic," said Robinson.

Sting factor:



This one hurts for Kentucky. Robinson is exactly the type of dynamic home run threat the Kentucky offense needs to get to the next level. Meanwhile, Nebraska pulled a major coup by dipping into the most talented Kentucky recruiting talent pool in the Rivals era and flipping its number one player, who won Mr. Football, and grew up a few miles from campus in Frankfort from the 'Cats.

Dave's reaction:

Robinson struggled enormously with his decision to flip from his hometown school for a myriad of reasons. He knew he would have to face the blow back from Kentucky fans around the state and in his own school if he flipped to Nebraska, but his heart was with the Huskers in the end, and pretty much since his first visit.

Nebraska now has a dynamic all purpose back in their arsenal to pair with super freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez, who finished second to Rondale Moore for Big-Ten FOY honors. Robinson, an early enrollee, has the capability to take that award in 2019.

His scat back skill set will compliment current JUCO power back commit Dedrick Mills' style in a jab-to-right cross combo. Add Martinez into this mix and Nebraska can deploy a sort of three headed dragon attack for the next year or two.

Robinson can also effect the return game adding even more value to Nebraska's haul of the 98th ranked prospect in the country.