20 hits, four home runs lift Nebraska baseball to 19-7 victory

Nebraska baseball had itself a hit parade on Sunday afternoon. An offense that had been anemic throughout the weekend came alive to help end a five-game Big Ten losing streak. The Huskers (15-23) tallied 20 hits and crushed a season-high four home runs in a 19-7 victory over Indiana (16-22).

Following a disappointing Saturday showing, Nebraska skipper Will Bolt made some major changes to the Husker lineup. Max Anderson replaced Jack Steil at first base and Efry Cervantes moved from the middle infield to third base. The batting order saw shakeups too as Gabe Swansen was inserted as the designated hitter.

As the game went on, those changes made some major positive results.

Nebraska got on the board first after a groundout RBI from Griffin Everitt scored Garrett Anglim from third. The Huskers added two more runs in the third as Everitt delivered on a RBI single and Anderson grounded out to make it 3-0. Hoosier reliever Luke Hayden hurled three wild pitches and allowed three hits in the inning.



With two outs, Nebraska doubled its runs in the fourth. The Huskers brought in a run for Everitt's third RBI on a single and Leighton Banjoff scored two on a single. Indiana made it a game in the fourth with four hits and four runs capped by Max Johnson's first career RBI double.

The Nebraska lead had been cut to 6-4 and the Huskers counterpunched in a way they hadn't all weekend. Nebraska scored two in the fifth capped by Gabe Swansen's leadoff homer, the first home run of his career. The sixth inning began with a Banjoff bomb and Nebraska batted around plating five runs on five hits.

Brice Matthews annihilated the third straight leadoff homer to grow the lead to 14-5 in the seventh. The Huskers batted around for the second time in the eighth inning. Nebraska added four runs in the frame on just one hit before Indiana got two back in the home half making it 18-7.

In the ninth, the Huskers notched their 20th hit of the ballgame and Swansen knocked in his third RBI of the game. Braxton Bragg closed it down facing four batters in the Hoosier half of the inning. Nebraska scored in every inning except the second and outscored Indiana 13-3 after the Hoosiers came within 6-4.