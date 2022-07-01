It's a big day for us as we welcome a huge addition to our team: I’m extremely, extremely excited to welcome Greg Smith to Inside Nebraska!

Greg will be owning the Huskers football recruiting beat for us as Inside Nebraska’s Senior Recruiting Analyst. This was one of our most important full-time openings, and I believe we hit a knock-it-out-of-the-stadium home run with him.

Greg has covered Huskers athletics since 2013, including the last five years as the lead Recruiting Analyst for Hail Varsity. So, similar to when we brought back Nate Clouse, I don’t really think I even need to overhype this hire or do some grand introduction to sell you on him. Greg has showcased a long track record of work ethic, passion and talent with written stories, radio and TV hits, podcasting and more. He is the ideal fit for who and what I wanted our senior recruiting analyst to be and the direction I want our site to go, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the team!

Greg is transitioning over from Hail Varsity, where his last day was Thursday, June 30. Greg’s first official day at Inside Nebraska will be Monday, July 18. But I wanted to introduce him to you first on our site and on our message boards and get the ball rolling for when he starts here in about two weeks.

If you haven't already been following him, I encourage you to give Greg a follow on Twitter (@GregSmithRivals)

You can also welcome Greg to our community by jumping over to our Insider's Board, where Greg will be talking with subscribers throughout the day.