Nebraska sophomore WR Jaylen Lloyd enters the transfer portal

Lloyd, a two-sport star who played his final high school season at Omaha Westside after beginning his career at Omaha Central, was a late add to the 2023 class after Matt Rhule was hired. As a freshman in 2023, he appeared in ten games but came on especially strong down the stretch, catching six passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.5 yards per catch.

This season, he played in every game, starting three, and totaled 12 catches for 248 yards. In addition to football, Lloyd starred on Nebraska's track team. During the 2023-2024 indoor track season, Lloyd finished fifth in the long jump (24-3 1/2) and seventh in the triple jump (50-0) at the Big Ten Championships. Outdoors, Lloyd placed fourth in the Big Ten in the long jump (25-1 3/4) and 12th in the triple jump (50-1 3/4).

Lloyd's departure comes after the emergence of freshman wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. in the slot and the additions of Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key and Cal wide receiver Nyziah Hunter through the transfer portal. Lloyd, was still expected to be a factor in the wide receiver room, given his big-play ability and game-breaking speed.

Lloyd is the second receiver to enter the portal in recent days, following Isaiah Neyor, who also declared for the NFL Draft but could be in line to earn a seventh year of eligibility. Lloyd is the 29th member of Nebraska's 2024 team to enter the transfer portal. The Huskers have added 11 prospects from the portal as they balance roster building while trying to also get down to the 105-man scholarship limit.