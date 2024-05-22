Five members of Matt Rhule's Nebraska football support staff met with the media on Wednesday at the Hawks Championship Center.

Watch press conference videos below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel as senior director of recruiting & player personnel Vince Guinta, director of player personnel Keith Williams, director of recruiting systems and strategies Ryan Callaghan, director of recruiting operations Avery Gossett and director of football advancement Chris Coulter all met with the media as the Huskers head into the busiest time in the recruiting calendar.

Guinta oversees all aspects of recruiting and player personnel operation and staff.

Williams plays a key role in identifying prospects and building relationships with them and their families while also being heavily involved in camps and clinics. Williams recently led the organization of the Omaha youth clinic.

Callaghan uses data to analyze all recruiting systems and operations and is an organizational expert who works on all aspects of compliance, academics, etc. associated with the recruiting process.

Gossett organizes all aspects and logistics of official and unofficial visits and internally works with all areas that are germane to a recruiting visit (campus, facilities, etc.). She has worked as a student, a graduate manager and full-time employee in the Huskers' recruiting department.

Coulter is responsible for the Huskers' implementation of recruiting and marketing plans. He works to ensure the coaching staff's vision for outreach to prospects is executed by the football creative unit.