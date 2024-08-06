Nebraska volleyball is looking for a return trip to the national championship match, and John Cook’s program will be looking to lock up a title this time around.

The Huskers have officially begun that journey with the start of preseason practices. The latest session happened on Monday as Cook and Co. opened the gym to the media to observe a one-hour window of practice.

Inside Nebraska was on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the session, which was the Huskers' first open practice of 2024.

