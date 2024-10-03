Advertisement
Published Oct 3, 2024
WATCH: Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round presser
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule took the mic on Thursday for his second-and-final media appearance of the week at his regular lightning-round interview.

Watch full press conference video below as Rhule gives his final preview of Nebraska-Rutgers. Subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for FREE to get all of our presser footage, exclusive analysis and even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

