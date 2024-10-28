Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
WATCH: Matt Rhule on Big Ten officiating, Ohio State loss in Monday presser
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule kicked off UCLA Week first by looking back at Saturday's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

Two of the keynote subjects that Rhule addressed were Big Ten officiating and the Huskers' offensive play calling from OC Marcus Satterfield. The Husker head man also talked about the play of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the game plan against the Buckeyes and a lengthy preview of Saturday's matchup with the Bruins.

Watch the full press conference video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

