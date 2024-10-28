WATCH: Matt Rhule on Big Ten officiating, Ohio State loss in Monday presser

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule kicked off UCLA Week first by looking back at Saturday's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

Two of the keynote subjects that Rhule addressed were Big Ten officiating and the Huskers' offensive play calling from OC Marcus Satterfield. The Husker head man also talked about the play of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the game plan against the Buckeyes and a lengthy preview of Saturday's matchup with the Bruins.

