WATCH: Matt Rhule dives deeper into Rutgers win, lays out bye week plans

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is taking the Huskers into their first of two bye weeks holding a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the Big Ten.

That five-win start, which has already tied the program's most in a season since 2016, comes after an ugly road win over Purdue and a gritty home win over Rutgers on Saturday. Now, Rhule and Co. will look to rest up, get healthier and begin prep work for an October 19 road trip to face No. 18 Indiana (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten).

Rhule discussed the team's successful start to the season, takes one more look back at the win over Rutgers, lays out the Huskers' plans for the bye week and more at his regular Monday press conference – which will be the only interview session with Husker media during the bye week for Rhule and Nebraska.

Watch our full video of Rhule's Monday press conference in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.