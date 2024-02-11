Shelley outdueled Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the final five minutes on a perfect shooting performance in that stretch (2-for-2 from three; 4-for-4 from the free throw line). That included an absolute dagger with 32 seconds remaining – a pull-up three-pointer with the shot clock ticking to under 8 seconds while trailing by two points – to give the Huskers a 78-77 lead.

The Huskers star put up a team-high 23 points on Sunday against No. 2 Iowa to lead Nebraska back from a nine-point deficit to upset the Hawkeyes, 82-79, in front of a sold-out crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jaz Shelley and the Nebraska women's basketball team will be riding a high for the rest of Super Bowl Sunday and into this coming week.

Clark, meanwhile, missed a long three-point attempt with 21 seconds remaining on the ensuing possession for the Hawkeyes (22-3, 11-2), and Shelley followed by sinking two straight free throws. Iowa cut the deficit to one point on its next possession, but Shelley again responded by calmly knocking down two more at the line.

Nebraska (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) then had to survive a Clark three-point attempt, an Iowa offensive rebound and another three-point attempt by Kate Martin (20 points) before the final buzzer sounded to set off a raucous celebration – and a court storming – at PBA.

Clark, who averages a nation-best 32.2 points per game, entered the fourth quarter with 31 points on 10-for-19 (52.6 percent) shooting from the floor, including 5-for-11 (45.5 percent) on three-point attempts. She sat just eight points away from breaking the NCAA women's basketball career scoring record as the Hawkeyes held a 69-55 lead.

Nebraska, however, changed up its defense on Clark and bottled up the Iowa sensation. She finished 0-for-6 from the floor (including 0-for-4 on threes) and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter to finish with the game-high 31 on 40 percent shooting (10-for-25) and 33.3 percent from deep (5-for-15).

Nebraska, which outscored Iowa 27-10 in the fourth quarter, trailed 74-65 with 5:06 remaining after Martin sank a three-pointer. Shelley, however, responded by draining a three-ball of her own to keep the Huskers within striking distance at the 4:43 mark.

Martin's final three of the game gave Iowa a 77-70 lead with 3:21 remaining, but Huskers guard Logan Nissley rattled off five straight points on a three and a pair of free throws to pull Nebraska within a 77-75 deficit. Nebraska missed one shot and committed a turnover over the next 90-plus seconds, but Iowa was unable to take advantage. The Hawkeyes went 0-for-3 from the floor in that span, setting up the go-ahead bucket from Shelley.

