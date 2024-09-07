The Nebraska football showdown in the latest edition of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry is serving as a backdrop to some famous faces coming to town. That group is headlined by Bud Crawford, the multi-time world champion boxer and native of Omaha.

Watch video of Crawford on the field at Memorial Stadium during pregame warmups, in addition to video footage on the field of Husker and Buffalo players and coaches.

If the videos below do not play or can't be found, then head to THIS LINK.