Washington is still dealing with a legal situation stemming from charges filed against him in the state of California. Due to several delays in the court proceedings, there won’t be any resolution to his case until at least after the Huskers’ season opener on Saturday against South Alabama.

So as head coach Scott Frost and his team lock in on preparations for Week 1, they still don’t know whether their co-No. 1 running back will be available on the first game day of 2019.

“We’re still trying to determine what’s going on with Maurice,” Frost said on Monday. “I’ve said this before, but we’re taking his issues very seriously. We’ve got to wait and try to get more clarity and resolution as the week comes up, and then several people will sit down and try to make the best decision.”

Frost emphasized that this wouldn’t be his decision alone, as leadership in the athletic department and university would also be involved. He said all parties had been in regular contact regarding the situation since charges were first made against Washington back in the spring.

“We’re having those discussions. We will continue to have those discussions,” Frost said. “I think there’s certain things that would lead to us absolutely not letting him play, and certain things that could happen that would lead us to consider it. That still has to be worked through, and we’re trying to gather information to make a decision for this week.”

When asked about it at the end of fall camp on Friday, Frost admitted he had hoped Washington’s situation would have been resolved by now so he and the Huskers could move forward one way or another.

Yet with only six days to go before the season begins, Frost is still trying to figure out if one of Nebraska’s top offensive weapons will be at its disposal.

“I’m just coaching a football team,” Frost said. “Those things are being worked out by other people that do that for a living. Like I said, we’re taking it very seriously, and we’re going to try and do what’s right for everybody involved.”