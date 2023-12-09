VOLLEYBALL GAME THREAD: Join the debate & react live to Nebraska-Arkansas
Nebraska volleyball is about to get underway at the Bob Devaney Center at approximately 5 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln as the top-seeded Huskers take on third-seeded Arkansas in an Elite Eight showdown.
Get updates, join the debate and react live with fellow Husker fans in our game thread below!
GAME THREAD: NEBRASKA vs. ARKANSAS
Scroll below for broadcast info and an updated look at the Elite Eight field.
=========================
=========================
1 NEBRASKA (31-1) vs. 3 ARKANSAS (28-5)
TV Channel: ESPNU
Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+ (Link), YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Lincoln 107.3 FM and AM 590 Omaha
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
=========================
ELITE EIGHT
All times Central. All games available on ESPNU and WatchESPN/ESPN+
PITTSBURGH REGIONAL:
1 Pittsburgh (29-4) def. 2 Louisville (27-5) in five sets, 3-2
NEBRASKA REGIONAL:
1 Nebraska (31-1) vs. 3 Arkansas (28-5) – 5 p.m.
WISCONSIN REGIONAL:
1 Wisconsin (29-3) vs. 2 Oregon (29-5) – 7 p.m.
STANFORD REGIONAL:
1 Stanford (29-3) vs. 2 Texas (25-4) – 9 p.m.