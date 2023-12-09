Advertisement
VOLLEYBALL GAME THREAD: Join the debate & react live to Nebraska-Arkansas

Join fellow Nebraska volleyball fans and react live to the Huskers' Elite Eight match in our game thread
Join fellow Nebraska volleyball fans and react live to the Huskers' Elite Eight match in our game thread (USA Today Sports Images)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska volleyball is about to get underway at the Bob Devaney Center at approximately 5 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln as the top-seeded Huskers take on third-seeded Arkansas in an Elite Eight showdown.

Get updates, join the debate and react live with fellow Husker fans in our game thread below!

GAME THREAD: NEBRASKA vs. ARKANSAS

Scroll below for broadcast info and an updated look at the Elite Eight field.

MORE FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:

1 NEBRASKA (31-1) vs. 3 ARKANSAS (28-5)

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+ (Link), YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Lincoln 107.3 FM and AM 590 Omaha

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

ELITE EIGHT

All times Central. All games available on ESPNU and WatchESPN/ESPN+

PITTSBURGH REGIONAL:

1 Pittsburgh (29-4) def. 2 Louisville (27-5) in five sets, 3-2

NEBRASKA REGIONAL:

1 Nebraska (31-1) vs. 3 Arkansas (28-5) – 5 p.m.

WISCONSIN REGIONAL:

1 Wisconsin (29-3) vs. 2 Oregon (29-5) – 7 p.m.

STANFORD REGIONAL:

1 Stanford (29-3) vs. 2 Texas (25-4) – 9 p.m.

