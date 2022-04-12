Visit to Nebraska surprises 2024 RB Williams

The Nebraska staff extended a handful of offers to recruits following their spring game on Saturday. One of those recruits that got a chance to meet with the Husker staff and picked up an offer was talented 2024 running back Aneyas Williams from Hannibal (Mo.). This was his first time in Lincoln and the visit really surprised him.

"That was my first chance to visit Nebraska," Williams said. "Their name is the Cornhuskers so I was definitely expecting something different. I was expecting something closer to Iowa. I was blown away by Nebraska, actually."

Williams was surprised by a lot of things he saw last weekend in Lincoln. The number of fans, the staff and the facilities at Nebraska all stood out.

"First, they had 50,000 fans at their game. That was amazing. Their facilities were very nice along with their coaching staff which was really cool for me."

This was the first chance for Williams to talk to coach Brian Applewhite. The two really hit it off during their first conversation.

"No, he did not," Williams said. "Not a word was said while he was at TCU, but we had a 30 minute conversation this weekend and everything really clicked."

Williams picked up the offer from Nebraska following the spring game. There were a number of recruits that got a chance to meet with coach Scott Frost at the end of the game.

"They brought a few guys back to the offices after the game," Williams said. "They were taking turns talking to them and they just so happened to make me last. That was at like 6:00 and I spoke with coach Frost and he offered."