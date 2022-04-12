Visit to Nebraska surprises 2024 RB Williams
The Nebraska staff extended a handful of offers to recruits following their spring game on Saturday. One of those recruits that got a chance to meet with the Husker staff and picked up an offer was talented 2024 running back Aneyas Williams from Hannibal (Mo.). This was his first time in Lincoln and the visit really surprised him.
"That was my first chance to visit Nebraska," Williams said. "Their name is the Cornhuskers so I was definitely expecting something different. I was expecting something closer to Iowa. I was blown away by Nebraska, actually."
Williams was surprised by a lot of things he saw last weekend in Lincoln. The number of fans, the staff and the facilities at Nebraska all stood out.
"First, they had 50,000 fans at their game. That was amazing. Their facilities were very nice along with their coaching staff which was really cool for me."
This was the first chance for Williams to talk to coach Brian Applewhite. The two really hit it off during their first conversation.
"No, he did not," Williams said. "Not a word was said while he was at TCU, but we had a 30 minute conversation this weekend and everything really clicked."
Williams picked up the offer from Nebraska following the spring game. There were a number of recruits that got a chance to meet with coach Scott Frost at the end of the game.
"They brought a few guys back to the offices after the game," Williams said. "They were taking turns talking to them and they just so happened to make me last. That was at like 6:00 and I spoke with coach Frost and he offered."
From watching the game Williams felt like he could be a great fit in the Nebraska offense. The NU coaches told him about how they like to use the running backs in a variety of different ways.
"Their fast tempo can catch anyone off-guard," Williams said. "The way that they use their running backs out in space, obviously not just as running backs but also as receivers."
The visit got a high grade from Williams and he plans to get back to Lincoln later during the summer so he can get a better look around campus.
"The visit overall was like at least a '9'," Williams said. "The best thing about the visit was the new facilities. That looks crazy. Just because it was the spring game I didn't get to see too much of the campus."
Following the Nebraska spring game visit Williams went to Kansas City where he was named MVP at a combine. He would like to do some camps this summer to earn offers from more schools and get some personal coaching.
"I don't necessarily have anything set up. The month of June is the time of year that most of the schools have camps. I hope that I can get back to a lot of the schools that I visited so I can participate in a camp so I can get coached by them.
"I am hoping that a lot of the schools that haven't offered will be impressed enough to offer me. Nebraska told me about their Friday Night Lights camp. I would get to meet with the coaches and then get coached by them, too."