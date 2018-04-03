Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-03 12:50:28 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Spring Practice Sights & Sounds
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer
Get your first look at Nebraska Spring practice with new Head Coach Scott Frost and his staff.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}