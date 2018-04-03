Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-03 12:50:28 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Spring Practice Sights & Sounds

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Get your first look at Nebraska Spring practice with new Head Coach Scott Frost and his staff.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}