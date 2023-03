ARLINGTON, Texas --- Inside Nebraska was on the scene in Arlington as I sat down with Huskers signees Ismael Smith Flores and Jeremiah Charles.

We covered a wide range of topics in the interview including walking through their recruiting processes, how they reacted to Bob Wager leaving the high school and getting the tight ends job at Nebraska and much more.

Other topics include:

>> Why each player is confident in making the jump to Big Ten football after one year of high school ball.

>> Smith Flores' family and friends reaction to him picking Nebraska over Iowa.

>> What offseason training looks like right now for them.