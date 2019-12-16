Gift A Subscription!
football
VIDEO: Isaac Gifford Senior Season Highlights
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline
Video Producer
@GreggPeterson2
Class of 2020 3-Star Safety prospect Isaac Gifford Lincoln (NE) Southeast Senior Season highlights.
