VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

Nebraska volleyball faces Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and then plays Northwestern on the road this weekend (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska volleyball, ranked No. 2 nationally and potentially on the verge of taking over the No. 1 spot, squares off with No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown on Friday night in Madison. Following the big-time matchup with the Badgers (15-4 overall, 9-1 Big Ten), the Huskers (20-1, 10-0) will stay on the road for a Sunday afternoon conference game at Northwestern (4-14, 2-8). Below are the stats to know, players to watch and more information on the Huskers' upcoming road matches against the Badgers and Wildcats.

Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez (Photo by Nebraska Athletics)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

#2 NEBRASKA (20-1 overall, 10-0 Big Ten) at #7 WISCONSIN (15-4, 9-1) Time: 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Jacob Schrantz (play by play) and Camden Cohn (color) Streaming: Fox Sports App Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App ********** #2 NEBRASKA (20-1 overall, 10-0 Big Ten) at NORTHWESTERN (4-14, 2-8) Time: 12:00 p.m. CT TV Channel: NONE Commentators: N/A Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App

SERIES HISTORY

NEBRASKA-WISCONSIN: >> Nebraska is 20-14-1 all-time against Wisconsin. The teams split last year’s matches with each team winning on its home floor. >> Nebraska is 4-8-1 in matches played in Madison and has lost eight in a row to the Badgers at the UW Field House. The Huskers’ last win at Wisconsin was Nov. 8, 2013. ********** NEBRASKA-NORTHWESTERN: >> Nebraska is 20-1 against Northwestern and has won 16 in a row. Northwestern’s last win against the Huskers was Nov. 26, 2011. ­

SCOUTING REPORTS

NEBRASKA

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications >> Nebraska has won 17 matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Thirteen of the 17 wins have been sweeps. >> The Huskers rank ninth nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .297. >> Nebraska ranks eighth nationally in kills per set (14.34). >> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.36 kills per set and 21 service aces and is hitting .255. Murray also adds 2.14 digs per set. >> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 3.14 kills per set for the Big Red and is hitting .253 with 1.27 digs per set and 20 aces. >> Lindsay Krause and Taylor Landfair have split time at NU’s other outside hitter position and have averaged 2.32 and 2.22 kills per set, respectively. >> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.73 kills with a .472 hitting percentage, which leads the nation. >> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.75 kills per set on .361 hitting with 1.24 blocks per set. >> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.25 assists per set, which ranks fourth in the nation and leads the Big Ten. She also adds 3.00 digs per set and has 14 aces. Reilly has 13 double-doubles and has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week three times this season. >> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.70 digs per set.

SCOUTING REPORT: WISCONSIN

>> Wisconsin has won nine straight matches since opening Big Ten play with a 3-2 loss at Minnesota. >> The Badgers rank sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (.300) and fourth in blocks per set (3.08). >> Sarah Franklin leads Wisconsin with 4.41 kills per set. Anna Smrek adds 2.83 kills per set.

SCOUTING REPORT: NORTHWESTERN

>> Northwestern is led by Buse Hazan’s 3.00 kills per set. >> The Wildcats are hitting .182 and allowing opponents to hit .250. >> Tim Nollan is in his first year as head coach after eight years as head coach at Grand Canyon.

STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA