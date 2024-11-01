VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

in other news
WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of UCLA
Press conference video of Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round ahead of Nebraska vs UCLA.
Visit Preview: Nebraska packing the sidelines with top targets for UCLA
Nebraska's bringing in 35+ recruits, including blue-chip 2025, 2026 and 2027 targets to see the Huskers take on UCLA
Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs. UCLA
The Inside Nebraska staff gives Bold Predictions for Nebraska vs UCLA.
Dvoracek on the radio: Notes from Nebraska's linebackers coach
Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek made an appearance on Husker Radio Network's weekly coach's show on Wednesday.
UCLA preview: Three things to watch and two players to know
Nebraska takes on UCLA this weekend. Here's what you need to know about the Bruins.
Nebraska volleyball, ranked No. 2 nationally and potentially on the verge of taking over the No. 1 spot, squares off with No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown on Friday night in Madison.
Following the big-time matchup with the Badgers (15-4 overall, 9-1 Big Ten), the Huskers (20-1, 10-0) will stay on the road for a Sunday afternoon conference game at Northwestern (4-14, 2-8).
Below are the stats to know, players to watch and more information on the Huskers' upcoming road matches against the Badgers and Wildcats.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN
#2 NEBRASKA (20-1 overall, 10-0 Big Ten) at #7 WISCONSIN (15-4, 9-1)
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Commentators: Jacob Schrantz (play by play) and Camden Cohn (color)
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations
Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK)
App Audio: Official Huskers App
**********
#2 NEBRASKA (20-1 overall, 10-0 Big Ten) at NORTHWESTERN (4-14, 2-8)
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: NONE
Commentators: N/A
Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations
Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK)
App Audio: Official Huskers App
SERIES HISTORY
NEBRASKA-WISCONSIN:
>> Nebraska is 20-14-1 all-time against Wisconsin. The teams split last year’s matches with each team winning on its home floor.
>> Nebraska is 4-8-1 in matches played in Madison and has lost eight in a row to the Badgers at the UW Field House. The Huskers’ last win at Wisconsin was Nov. 8, 2013.
**********
NEBRASKA-NORTHWESTERN:
>> Nebraska is 20-1 against Northwestern and has won 16 in a row. Northwestern’s last win against the Huskers was Nov. 26, 2011.
SCOUTING REPORTS
NEBRASKA
All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications
>> Nebraska has won 17 matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Thirteen of the 17 wins have been sweeps.
>> The Huskers rank ninth nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .297.
>> Nebraska ranks eighth nationally in kills per set (14.34).
>> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.36 kills per set and 21 service aces and is hitting .255. Murray also adds 2.14 digs per set.
>> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 3.14 kills per set for the Big Red and is hitting .253 with 1.27 digs per set and 20 aces.
>> Lindsay Krause and Taylor Landfair have split time at NU’s other outside hitter position and have averaged 2.32 and 2.22 kills per set, respectively.
>> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.73 kills with a .472 hitting percentage, which leads the nation.
>> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.75 kills per set on .361 hitting with 1.24 blocks per set.
>> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.25 assists per set, which ranks fourth in the nation and leads the Big Ten. She also adds 3.00 digs per set and has 14 aces. Reilly has 13 double-doubles and has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week three times this season.
>> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.70 digs per set.
SCOUTING REPORT: WISCONSIN
>> Wisconsin has won nine straight matches since opening Big Ten play with a 3-2 loss at Minnesota.
>> The Badgers rank sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (.300) and fourth in blocks per set (3.08).
>> Sarah Franklin leads Wisconsin with 4.41 kills per set. Anna Smrek adds 2.83 kills per set.
SCOUTING REPORT: NORTHWESTERN
>> Northwestern is led by Buse Hazan’s 3.00 kills per set.
>> The Wildcats are hitting .182 and allowing opponents to hit .250.
>> Tim Nollan is in his first year as head coach after eight years as head coach at Grand Canyon.
STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA
SERVE AND PASS
>> Nebraska has allowed just 38 service aces this season, which leads the nation. The next closest team is Pittsburgh with 46.
>> Nebraska’s opponents have served 17 aces and committed 141 service errors over the last 14 matches.
**********
BALANCED ATTACK
>> Nebraska has seven different players averaging between 1.75 and 3.36 kills per set.
>> Six different players have led the Huskers in kills in a match this season.
>> Reilly ranks fourth nationally averaging 11.25 assists per set.
>> Nebraska’s attack has been one of the best in the nation this season. The Huskers rank ninth in hitting percentage (.297) and eighth in kills per set (14.34).
**********
HOME SWEET HOME
>> Nebraska has won 38 home matches in a row dating back to Dec. 1, 2022, which is the longest active streak in the nation.
>> The Huskers’ home win streak is its longest since moving into the Devaney Center in 2013.
>> Nebraska’s longest all-time home win streak was 88 matches from 2004-09. Since then, NU also has a home win streak of 38 matches in a row from 2009-11.
