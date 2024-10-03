PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

VB Match Preview: 2 Nebraska at Illinois

Nebraska volleyball plays its first Big Ten road game tonight at Illinois
Nebraska volleyball plays its first Big Ten road game tonight at Illinois (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Nebraska volleyball, the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, will hit the road for the first time of the Big Ten conference season tonight.

The Huskers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) will square off with Illinois (8-4, 0-2) at 6 p.m. CT at Huff Hall in Champaign, Ill., as they look for their 10th consecutive win.

Let's take a look at the stats to know and players to watch on both sides, plus how to watch and listen to the B1G matchup.

Advertisement

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzY1MTF6SzhBUUNzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

2 NEBRASKA (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Illinois (8-4, 0-2)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central Time

TV Channel: FS1

Commentators: N/A

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

SERIES HISTORY: NEBRASKA-ILLINOIS

>> Nebraska is 34-8-1 all-time against Illinois and has won nine in a row in the series, including 3-1 last year on Nov. 12 in Lincoln.

>> Illinois is one of Nebraska’s three Big Ten double-play opponents this season. The teams will meet again on Oct. 25 in Lincoln.

>> Cook is 11-1 all-time against Tamas, his former assistant. Cook is 25-2 all-time coaching against his former assistant coaches.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2NEaEhkTk1tNV84P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SCOUTING REPORT: NEBRASKA

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications

>> Nebraska has won nine matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Seven of the nine wins have been sweeps.

>> The Huskers rank 10th nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .291.

>> NU ranks 15th nationally in kills per set (14.00).

>> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.19 kills per set.

>> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 2.84 kills per set for the Big Red. Over her last seven matches, Beason is averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .298 hitting percentage.

>> Outside hitter Lindsay Krause adds 2.33 kills per set and has served a team-high 15 aces.

>> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.66 kills with a team-best .475 hitting percentage, which ranks sixth nationally.

>> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.76 kills per set on .368 hitting with 1.41 blocks per set.

>> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 10.98 assists per set, which ranks eighth nationally. She also adds 3.05 digs per set and has 11 aces.

>> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.73 digs per set. Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

SCOUTING REPORT: ILLINOIS

>> Illinois opened conference play last week with a 3-0 loss at No. 11 Oregon and 3-0 loss at Washington.

>> The Fighting Illini have only played one home match this season, a 3-1 win over Illinois State on Sept. 3.

>> Illinois is hitting .230 on the season and holding opponents to .193.

>> Raina Terry averages 4.11 kills per set and has 32 service aces on the season, seventh-most in the nation.

>> Former Nebraska assistant coach Chris Tamas is in his eighth year as head coach at Illinois and is 139-85 overall. Tamas was an assistant at Nebraska from 2015-16 and was on the staff of the Huskers’ 2015 NCAA Championship team.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2Qtd2VodVdJYzNNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA

LAST WEEK'S RECAP

>> Nebraska opened Big Ten action last weekend with a pair of home wins over new conference members UCLA (3-1) and USC (3-0). The Huskers held the Bruins to a season-low .153 hitting percentage and the Trojans to a season-low .137 hitting percentage. The Huskers had 13 blocks against the Bruins, their second-most of the season.

**********

DOMINANT DEFENSE

>> Nebraska led the nation in opponent hitting percentage in both 2022 (.128) and 2023 (.137).

>> This year, the Huskers are holding all opponents to a .160 hitting percentage, which ranks 31st nationally.

>> In conference play, the Huskers are holding Big Ten opponents to .147 hitting, which is second behind Washington (.093).

>> Nebraska has turned up its defense of late, holding its last five opponents to a combined .126 hitting percentage.

**********

SERVE & PASS

>> Nebraska has allowed just 26 service aces this season, which ranks second in the nation behind Pittsburgh (24). Over the last six matches, the Huskers have yielded just five aces and have not allowed more than two in a single match in that stretch.

**********

BALANCED ATTACK

>> Nebraska has seven different players averaging between 1.76 and 3.19 kills per set, led by Murray’s 3.19 kills per set.

>> Six different players have led the Huskers in kills in a match in the first 13 matches of the season.

>> Reilly ranks eighth nationally averaging 10.98 assists per set.

**********

HOME SWEET HOME

>> Nebraska has won 33 home matches in a row dating back to Dec. 1, 2022.

>> The Huskers’ home win streak is its longest since moving into the Devaney Center in 2013.

>> Nebraska’s longest all-time home winning streak was 88 matches from 2004-09. Since then, NU also has a home win streak of 38 matches in a row from 2009-11.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1p4WGwzYXdWV0k4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy92Yi1tYXRjaC1wcmV2aWV3cy0yLW5lYnJhc2thLWF0LWlsbGlu b2lzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVs bCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZuZWJyYXNrYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnZiLW1hdGNo LXByZXZpZXdzLTItbmVicmFza2EtYXQtaWxsaW5vaXMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEy MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0g RW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=