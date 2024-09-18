VB Match Preview: 5 Nebraska vs 2 Stanford primetime showdown

Nebraska volleyball stars Rebekah Allick (5) and Merritt Beason (13) (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications)

It's Showdown City tonight in Lincoln: The fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball program is set to square up against second-ranked Stanford at 7 p.m. CT inside the Devaney Center. The Huskers (8-1) had occupied the No. 2 spot in the preseason AVCA Top 25 national rankings, the Cardinal (7-0) were ranked No. 5, and both programs remained in those slots after Week 1 of the college volleyball season. Following Nebraska's upset loss on the road at then-unranked SMU (the 6-3 Mustangs are now ranked No. 22 nationally, finally cracking the Top 25 in Monday's latest release), the Huskers and Cardinal have swapped spots in those national rankings. So ... perhaps it's fitting that we will still be getting a Top 5 battle between juggernauts tonight. It's No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Stanford. Here we go!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central Time TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Larry Punteney (play by play) and Emily Ehman (color) Streaming: FoxSportsGo Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

NEBRASKA VS. STANFORD: SERIES HISTORY

>> Stanford leads the all-time series, 12-7. Nebraska won 3-1 in Palo Alto last year on Sept. 12 to snap a five-match losing streak to Stanford. >> Stanford is 3-0 all-time against Nebraska in the Devaney Center.

NEBRASKA SCOUTING REPORT

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications >> Nebraska has won 30 home matches in a row dating back to Nov. 26, 2022. >> The Huskers rank eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .303. >> NU ranks ninth nationally in kills per set (14.42) and 11th in assists per set (13.39). >> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.30 kills per set. >> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 2.84 kills per set for the Big Red. In last week’s three matches, Beason put up 3.55 kills per set on .383 hitting. >> Outside hitter Lindsay Krause adds 2.50 kills per set and has served a team-high 10 aces. >> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.65 kills with a team-best .500 hitting percentage, which ranks seventh nationally. >> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 2.17 kills per set on .379 hitting and has put up 34 blocks for an average of 1.42 per set. >> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.48 assists per set, which ranks third nationally. She also adds 3.19 digs per set and has nine aces. >> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.68 digs per set .

STANFORD SCOUTING REPORT

>> No. 2 Stanford possesses one of the top offenses in the country. The Cardinal rank fourth in hitting percentage (.313), fifth in kills per set (14.58) and fifth in assists per set (13.58). >> Elia Rubin leads Stanford with 4.23 kills per set, and Ipar Kurt adds 3.15 kills per set. >> Jordyn Harvey contributes 2.73 kills per set and ranks third nationally in aces per set (0.77). >> Setter Kami Miner (10.65 assists per set) is a two-time first-team All-American.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

LEXI RODRIGUEZ: >> Rodriguez is in her final year of a stellar career as the Huskers’ libero. A four-year starter and a three-year team captain, Rodriguez will go down in history as one of the all-time greats in Nebraska volleyball history. >> Rodriguez is a three-time AVCA All-American, earning first-team honors in 2021 and 2023, and second-team honors in 2022. She will look to join Kadie Rolfzen (2013-16) and Sarah Pavan (2004-07) as the only four-time All-Americans in program history. >> Rodriguez made her mark instantly as a freshman in 2021, earning AVCA National Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Over the last two seasons, Rodriguez has guided the Huskers to the No. 1 defense in the country, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year again in 2023 to become the fifth player in Big Ten history to receive the honor twice in a career. >> Rodriguez has 1,538 career digs, which ranks fifth in school history. U.S. Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes is the career leader in assists at NU with 1,890. With 30 more digs, Rodriguez will tie Jennifer Saleaumua for No. 4 all-time. ********** MERRITT BEASON: >> Beason made an instant impact on the Nebraska volleyball program after transferring from Florida in 2023, and she is looking to take the next step in her senior season as a second-year captain. >> Last year, Beason put together a sensational season, earning AVCA first-team All-America honors and AVCA North Region Player of the Year, becoming just the second Husker (Kelly Hunter) to earn that honor. >> Beason averaged a team-leading 3.76 kills per set on .282 hitting with 2.05 digs per set. She was named Big Ten Player of the Week four times and was the AVCA National Player of the Week on Oct. 23 after averaging 4.25 kills per set and 1.75 digs per set in wins against Northwestern and top-ranked Wisconsin. >> Beason was the MVP of the NCAA Lincoln Regional after 19 kills, 11 digs and a career-high eight blocks in a regional final win over Arkansas. ********** HARPER MURRAY: >> Murray, along with Reilly, Jackson and Laney Choboy, made an instant impact at Nebraska in 2023. Murray won Big Ten Freshman of the Year, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-America Third Team honors. >> Murray finished her freshman campaign with 3.23 kills per set, the highest kills per set average by a Husker freshman since Kadie Rolfzen (3.46) in 2013. One of the Big Ten’s best six-rotation players, Murray also added 2.07 digs per set with a team-high 36 aces. She was a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. >> Murray is off to a solid start to her sophomore season, leading the Huskers in kills with 3.30 per set while hitting .249 with 2.37 digs and 0.57 blocks per set. **********