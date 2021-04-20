HuskerOnline - Two Friday Night Light events highlight Nebraska's 2021 camp schedule

Two Friday Night Light events highlight Nebraska's 2021 camp schedule
Husker Summer Camps are now open for registration!https://t.co/2OE3VO5diR pic.twitter.com/zXuIskYuqp— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 20, 2021
Nebraska has set their 2021summer football camp schedule, and officially opened things up for registration.
With the dead period ending in June, summer football camps are expected to be bigger than ever before in 2021.
Highlighting the 2021 Husker camp schedule will be Friday Night events on June 4 and June 18, along with an Adidas OL/DL Pipeline Camp on June 19.
NU will also host a 7-on-7 Camp/Event on June 13. In all, there will be six days of camps dedicated to potential high school prospects in Lincoln. The Huskers will also be involved in several Satellite Camp events as well over the month of June.
Here's the full Nebraska summer camp slate:
2021 Nebraska Summer Football Camp Schedule
May 26 - Youth Camp 1
June 4 - Friday Night Lights Camp 1
June 5 - Individual Camp 1
June 9 - Rising 7th & 8th-grade camp
June 11 - Individual Camp 2
June 11 - Specialist Camp
June 12 - Youth Camp 2
June 13 - 7-on-7 Camp
June 18 - Friday Night Lights Camp 2
June 19 - Adidas OL/DL Pipeline Camp