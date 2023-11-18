Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Big Ten matchup, plus all the other games on the Week 12 college football slate:

Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) travel to face Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) in Madison at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday from Camp Randall Stadium.

TV Channel: NBC (also available on Peacock for those who signed up for Nebraska-Maryland)

***Stats & Info provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications:





Series History:

>>> Saturday's meeting will be the 13th matchup in the Nebraska-Michigan State series and the fifth all-time at Spartan Stadium. The Huskers own a 9-3 edge, including a 4-3 advantage since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

>>> Five of the seven meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten have been decided by five or fewer points, with the past three games decided by a total of seven points.

>>> Nebraska's 39-38 victory over No. 6 Michigan State in 2015 marks Nebraska's most recent win over a top-10 ranked team.





Smoking Hot Huskers:

>>> Nebraska's three-game win streak is its first since 2016, and the Huskers just completed an unbeaten October for the first time since 2001. The win streak has Nebraska at 5-3 overall and tied for first in the Big Ten West Division with a 3-2 league record. The Huskers are one win from achieving bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2016 season.

>>> Nebraska's three-game win streak is its first at any point in a season since an eight-game winning streak including a bowl game in 2015 and the first seven games of the 2016 season.

>>> Nebraska's defense allowed just two touchdowns in the month of October. The Blackshirts did not allow a touchdown for a stretch of more than 142 game minutes from the second quarter of the Illinois victory to a fourth-quarter TD pass by Purdue.

>>> Nebraska held all three opponents to 14 or fewer points in October, the first time NU has held three straight opponents to less than 15 points since 2009. The Blackshirts allowed a total of 30 points in October, and the 10.0 ppg were the fourth-best scoring defense in the nation in the month of October.

>> The Blackshirt defense allowed only five scoring drives (2 TDs) in 39 opponent possessions in October. Opponents began five drives in Nebraska territory following a Husker turnover and scored only nine points on those five drives (1 TD, 1 FG).





Numbers to Know:

7 – The combined margin in the past three meetings between Nebraska and Michigan State. The Huskers posted a one-point win in 2015 and a three-point victory in 2018, before the Spartans had a three-point overtime victory in 2021 in East Lansing.

70 – Nebraska has three plays of more than 70 yards this season, most recently a 73-yard touchdown pass last week against Purdue. The Huskers' three plays of better than 70 yards rank in a tie for fifth nationally.

100 – Nebraska limited Purdue to less than 100 yards in both rushing (96) and passing (99) in last week's win. The defensive effort marked the first time since a 2012 win over Michigan that Nebraska held an opponent to less than 100 yards rushing and passing.