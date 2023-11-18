TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-Wisconsin, all CFB Week 12 games
Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) travel to face Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) in Madison at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday from Camp Randall Stadium.
Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Big Ten matchup, plus all the other games on the Week 12 college football slate:
==========================
Nebraska at Wisconsin: How to watch, stream, listen
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central Time
TV Channel: NBC (also available on Peacock for those who signed up for Nebraska-Maryland)
Commentators: Noah Eagle (play by play), Todd Blackledge (color), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Streaming: YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
==========================
Betting Info
Line: WISC -4.5
Over/Under: 36.5
>> Betting line as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, per Bet MGM
==========================
Tale of the Tape
HUSKERS:
Record: 5-5, 3-4 Big Ten
Last Game: vs. Maryland, L, 13-10
Head Coach: Matt Rhule
Career/NU Record: 52-48 (8th Year)/5-5 (1st Year)
vs. Wisconsin: 0-0
BADGERS:
Record: 5-5, 3-4 Big Ten
Last Game: vs. Northwestern, L, 24-10
Head Coach: Luke Fickell
Career/WIS Record: 69-30 (8th Year)/6-5 (1st Year)
vs. Nebraska: 0-1
SERIES HISTORY:
All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 12-4
At Madison: Wisconsin leads, 6-1
Last Game: Wisconsin 15-14 (2022)
Win Streak: Wisconsin, 9 games
Fast Facts
***Stats & Info provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications:
TV info for all Week 12 Saturday games
Notes:
>>> All times Central
>> All times Central
>> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***
>> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll
==========================
BYE WEEK
Vanderbilt
=============================
SATURDAY - NOVEMBER 18
11:00 AM
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M (ESPN+ / SEC Network+)
Chattanooga at #8 Alabama (ESPN+ / SEC Network+)
Coastal Carolina at Army (CBS Sports Network)
East Carolina at Navy (ESPNEWS)
Louisiana-Monroe at #13 Mississippi (SEC Network)
#9 Louisville at Miami (FL) (ABC)
#2 Michigan at Maryland (FOX)***
Michigan State at Indiana (Big Ten Network)***
#14 Oklahoma at BYU (ESPN)
Purdue at Northwestern (Big Ten Network)***
Rutgers at #12 Penn State (FOX Sports 1)
Sacred Heart at Connecticut (UConn+)
Southern Methodist at Memphis (ESPN2)
Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPN+ / SEC Network+)
#17 Tulane at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
12:00 PM
Massachusetts at #25 Liberty (ESPN+)
1:00 PM
Appalachian State at #18 James Madison (ESPN+)
Hawaii at Wyoming (Spectrum Sports PPV)
Kent State at Ball State (ESPN+)
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State (ESPN+)***
Rice at Charlotte (ESPN+)
Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+)
1:30 PM
Cincinnati at West Virginia (ESPN+)
#16 Utah at #19 Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
2:00 PM
Duke at Virginia (The CW)
Nevada at Colorado State (Mountain West Network)
North Texas at Tulsa (ESPN+)
Temple at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)
Texas State at Arkansas State (ESPN+)
2:30 PM
Baylor at TCU (ESPN+)
#1 Georgia at #21 Tennessee (CBS)
Illinois at Iowa (FOX Sports 1)***
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy (NFL Network)
#22 North Carolina at Clemson (ESPN)
North Carolina State at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)
Sam Houston State at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)
UCLA at USC (ABC)
UNLV at Air Force (CBS Sports Network)
Wake Forest at #20 Notre Dame (NBC)
3:00 PM
Minnesota at #3 Ohio State (Big Ten Network)***
New Mexico State at Auburn (SEC Network)
#24 Oklahoma State at Houston (ESPN2)
#6 Oregon at Arizona State (FOX)
4:00 PM
Central Florida at Texas Tech (FOX Sports 2)
Marshall at South Alabama (ESPN+)
5:00 PM
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
5:30 PM
California at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
North Alabama at Florida State (The CW)
6:00 PM
Boise State at Utah State (CBS Sports Network)
#23 Kansas State at Kansas (FOX Sports 1)
6:30 PM
Florida at #11 Missouri (ESPN)
Florida International at Arkansas (ESPNU)
Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC Network)
Nebraska at Wisconsin (NBC)***
#5 Washington at #10 Oregon State (ABC)
7:00 PM
Georgia State at #15 LSU (ESPN2)
Syracuse at Georgia Tech (ACC Network)
#7 Texas at Iowa State (FOX)
9:30 PM
New Mexico at Fresno State (FOX Sports 1)
San Diego State at San Jose State (CBS Sports Network)
Week 12 Big Ten slate + all other games sorted by conference
Sorted by Conference. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll. All games on Saturday unless noted.
Big Ten
Illinois (at Iowa - 2:30 PM - FS1)
Indiana (vs. Michigan State - 11:00 AM - BTN)
Iowa (vs. Illinois - 2:30 PM - FS1)
Maryland (vs. #2 Michigan - 11:00 AM - FOX)
#2 Michigan (at Maryland - 11:00 AM - FOX)
Michigan State (at Indiana - 11:00 AM - BTN)
Minnesota (at #3 Ohio State - 3:00 PM - BTN)
Nebraska (at Wisconsin - 6:30 PM - NBC)
Northwestern (vs. Purdue - 11:00 AM - BTN)
#3 Ohio State (vs. Minnesota - 3:00 PM - BTN)
#12 Penn State (vs. Rutgers - 11:00 AM - FS1)
Purdue (at Northwestern - 11:00 AM - BTN)
Rutgers (at #12 Penn State - 11:00 AM - FS1)
Wisconsin (vs. Nebraska - 6:30 PM - NBC)
AAC
Alabama-Birmingham (vs. Temple - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Charlotte (vs. Rice - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
East Carolina (at Navy - 11:00 AM - ESPNEWS)
Florida Atlantic (vs. #17 Tulane - 11:00 AM - ESPN+)
Memphis (vs. Southern Methodist - 11:00 AM - ESPN2)
Navy (vs. East Carolina - 11:00 AM - ESPNEWS)
North Texas (at Tulsa - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Rice (at Charlotte - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
South Florida (at UTSA - Friday - 8:00 PM - ESPN2)
Southern Methodist (at Memphis - 11:00 AM - ESPN2)
Temple (at Alabama-Birmingham - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Texas-San Antonio (vs. South Florida - Friday - 8:00 PM - ESPN2)
#17 Tulane (at Florida Atlantic - 11:00 AM - ESPN+)
Tulsa (vs. North Texas - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
ACC
Boston College (at Pittsburgh - Thursday - 6:00 PM - ESPN)
Clemson (vs. #22 North Carolina - 2:30 PM - ESPN)
Duke (at Virginia - 2:00 PM - CW)
#4 Florida State (vs. North Alabama - 5:30 PM - CW)
Georgia Tech (vs. Syracuse - 7:00 PM - ACCN)
#9 Louisville (at Miami (FL) - 11:00 AM - ABC)
Miami (FL) (vs. #9 Louisville - 11:00 AM - ABC)
#22 North Carolina (at Clemson - 2:30 PM - ESPN)
North Carolina State (at Virginia Tech - 2:30 PM - ACCN)
Pittsburgh (vs. Boston College - Thursday - 6:00 PM - ESPN)
Syracuse (at Georgia Tech - 7:00 PM - ACCN)
Virginia (vs. Duke - 2:00 PM - CW)
Virginia Tech (vs. North Carolina State - 2:30 PM - ACCN)
Wake Forest (at #20 Notre Dame - 2:30 PM - NBC)
Big 12
Baylor (at TCU - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
BYU (vs. #14 Oklahoma - 11:00 AM - ESPN)
Central Florida (at Texas Tech - 4:00 PM - FS2)
Cincinnati (at West Virginia - 1:30 PM - ESPN+)
Houston (vs. #24 Oklahoma State - 3:00 PM - ESPN2)
Iowa State (vs. #7 Texas - 7:00 PM - FOX)
Kansas (vs. #23 Kansas State - 6:00 PM - FS2)
#23 Kansas State (at Kansas - 6:00 PM - FS1)
#14 Oklahoma (at BYU - 11:00 AM - ESPN)
#24 Oklahoma State (at Houston - 3:00 PM - ESPN2)
TCU (vs. Baylor - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
#7 Texas (at Iowa State - 7:00 PM - FOX)
Texas Tech (vs. Central Florida - 4:00 PM - FS2)
West Virginia (vs. Cincinnati - 1:30 PM - ESPN+)
CUSA
Florida International (at Arkansas - 6:30 PM - ESPNU)
Jacksonville State (vs. Louisiana Tech - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
#25 Liberty (vs. Massachusetts - 12:00 PM - ESPN+)
Louisiana Tech (at Jacksonville State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Middle Tennessee State (vs. UTEP - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
New Mexico State (at Auburn - 3:00 PM - SECN)
Sam Houston State (at Western Kentucky - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Texas-El Paso (at Middle Tennessee State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Western Kentucky (vs. Sam Houston State - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Independents
Army (vs. Coastal Carolina - 11:00 AM - CBSSN)
Connecticut (vs. Sacred Heart - 11:00 AM - UConn+)
Massachusetts (at #25 Liberty - 12:00 PM - ESPN+)
#20 Notre Dame (vs. Wake Forest - 2:30 PM - NBC)
MAC
Akron (at Eastern Michigan - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Ball State (vs. Kent State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Bowling Green (vs. Toledo - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - ESPN2)
Buffalo (at Miami (OH) - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - ESPN2)
Central Michigan (at Ohio - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Eastern Michigan (vs. Akron - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Kent State (at Ball State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Miami (OH) (vs. Buffalo - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - ESPN2)
Northern Illinois (vs. Western Michigan - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Ohio (vs. Central Michigan - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Toledo (at Bowling Green - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - ESPN2)
Western Michigan (at Northern Illinois - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Mountain West
Air Force (vs. UNLV - 2:30 PM - CBSSN)
Boise State (at Utah State - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Colorado State (vs. Nevada - 2:00 PM - MW Network)
Fresno State (vs. New Mexico - 9:30 PM - FS1)
Hawaii (at Wyoming - 1:00 PM - Spectrum Sports PPV)
Nevada (at Colorado State - 2:00 PM - MW Network)
New Mexico (at Fresno State - 9:30 PM - FS1)
San Diego State (at San Jose State - 9:30 PM - CBSSN)
San Jose State (vs. San Diego State - 9:30 PM - CBSSN)
UNLV (at Air Force - 2:30 PM - CBSSN)
Utah State (vs. Boise State - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Wyoming (vs. Hawaii - 1:00 PM - Spectrum Sports PPV)
Pac-12
#19 Arizona (vs. #16 Utah - 1:30 PM - P12N)
Arizona State (vs. #6 Oregon - 3:00 PM - FOX)
California (at Stanford - 5:30 PM - P12N)
Colorado (at Washington State - Friday - 9:30 PM - FS1)
#6 Oregon (at Arizona State - 3:00 PM - FOX)
#10 Oregon State (vs. #5 Washington - 6:30 PM - ABC)
Stanford (vs. California - 5:30 PM - P12N)
UCLA (at USC - 2:30 PM - ABC)
USC (vs. UCLA - 2:30 PM - ABC)
#16 Utah (at #19 Arizona - 1:30 PM - P12N)
#5 Washington (at #10 Oregon State - 6:30 PM - ABC)
Washington State (vs. Colorado - Friday - 9:30 PM - FS1)
SEC
#8 Alabama (vs. Chattanooga - 11:00 AM - ESPN+ / SECN+)
Arkansas (vs. Florida International - 6:30 PM - ESPNU)
Auburn (vs. New Mexico State - 3:00 PM - SECN)
Florida (at #11 Missouri - 6:30 PM - ESPN)
#1 Georgia (at #21 Tennessee - 2:30 PM - CBS)
Kentucky (at South Carolina - 6:30 PM - SECN)
#15 LSU (vs. Georgia State - 7:00 PM - ESPN2)
#13 Mississippi (vs. Louisiana-Monroe - 11:00 AM - SECN)
Mississippi State (vs. Southern Mississippi - 11:00 AM - ESPN+ / SECN+)
#11 Missouri (vs. Florida - 6:30 PM - ESPN)
South Carolina (vs. Kentucky - 6:30 PM - SECN)
#21 Tennessee (vs. #1 Georgia - 2:30 PM - CBS)
Texas A&M (vs. Abilene Christian - 11:00 AM - ESPN+ / SECN+)
Vanderbilt (Bye Week)
Sun Belt
Appalachian State (at #18 James Madison - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Arkansas State (vs. Texas State - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina (at Army - 11:00 AM - CBSSN)
Georgia Southern (vs. Old Dominion - 5:00 PM - ESPN+)
Georgia State (at #15 LSU - 7:00 PM - ESPN2)
#18 James Madison (vs. Appalachian State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Louisiana-Lafayette (at Troy - 2:30 PM - NFLN)
Louisiana-Monroe (at #13 Mississippi - 11:00 AM - SECN)
Marshall (at South Alabama - 4:00 PM - ESPN+)
Old Dominion (at Georgia Southern - 5:00 PM - ESPN+)
South Alabama (vs. Marshall - 4:00 PM - ESPN+)
Southern Mississippi (at Mississippi State - 11:00 AM - ESPN+ / SECN+)
Texas State (at Arkansas State - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Troy (vs. Louisiana-Lafayette - 2:30 PM - NFLN)
Sorted by Top 25 AP poll
Sorted by AP Top 25. All times Central. All games on Saturday unless noted.
1. Georgia
at #21 Tennessee (2:30 PM - CBS)
2. Michigan
at Maryland (11:00 AM - FOX)
3. Ohio State
vs. Minnesota (3:00 PM - BTN)
4. Florida State
vs. North Alabama (5:30 PM - The CW)
5. Washington
at #10 Oregon State (6:30 PM - ABC)
6. Oregon
at Arizona State (3:00 PM - FOX)
7. Texas
at Iowa State (7:00 PM - FOX)
8. Alabama
vs. Chattanooga (11:00 AM - ESPN+/SEC+)
9. Louisville
at Mami (FL) (11:00 AM - ABC)
10. Oregon State
vs. #5 Washington (6:30 PM - ABC)
11. Missouri
vs. Florida (6:30 PM - ESPN)
12. Penn State
vs. Rutgers (11:00 AM - FS1)
13. Mississippi
vs. Louisiana-Monroe (11:00 AM - SECN)
14. Oklahoma
at BYU (11:00 AM - ESPN)
15. LSU
vs. Georgia State (7:00 PM - ESPN2)
16. Utah
at #19 Arizona (1:30 PM - P12N)
17. Tulane
at Florida Atlantic (11:00 AM - ESPN+)
18. James Madison
vs. Appalachian State (1:00 PM - ESPN+)
19. Arizona
vs. #16 Utah (1:30 PM - P12N)
20. Notre Dame
vs. Wake Forest (2:30 PM - NBC)
21. Tennessee
vs. #1 Georgia (2:30 PM - CBS)
22. North Carolina
at Clemson (2:30 PM - ESPN)
23. Kansas State
at Kansas (6:00 PM - FS1)
24. Oklahoma State
at Houston (3:00 PM - ESPN2)
25. Liberty
vs. Massachusetts (12:00 PM - ESPN+)