Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Huskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) welcome Purdue (2-5, 1-3) to Memorial Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick on Saturday. Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Big Ten matchup, plus all the other games on the Week 9 college football slate:

Nebraska vs. Purdue: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 – Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Tale of the Tape

HUSKERS: Record: 4-3, 2-2 Big Ten Last Game: vs. Northwestern, W, 17-9 Rankings: NR Head Coach: Matt Rhule Career/NU Record: 51-46 (8th Year)/4-3 (1st Year) vs. Purdue: 0-0

BOILERMAKERS: Record: 2-5, 1-3 Big Ten Last Game: vs. Ohio State, L, 41-7 Rankings: NR Head Coach: Ryan Walters Career/PUR Record: 2-5 (1st Year)/2-5 (1st Year) vs. Nebraska: 0-0

SERIES HISTORY: All-Time Series: Purdue leads, 6-5 In Lincoln: Tied, 2-2 Last Game: Purdue, 43-37 (2022) Win Streak: Purdue, 2 games

Betting info

Current Spread: Nebraska -2.5 Over/Under: 39.5 >> Betting line as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, per Bet MGM

All other Week 9 Saturday games

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll

BYE WEEK Akron #9 Alabama Alabama-Birmingham Arkansas Ball State Bowling Green Buffalo Central Michigan Illinois*** Iowa*** Kent State #15 LSU #2 Michigan*** Middle Tennessee State #16 Missouri Navy Northern Illinois*** Rutgers San Diego State South Florida TCU Temple Texas Tech Toledo Utah State ============================== SATURDAY - OCTOBER 28 11:00 AM Connecticut at Boston College (ACC Network) #4 Florida State at Wake Forest (ABC) Houston at Kansas State (ESPN2) Indiana at #10 Penn State (CBS) Maryland at Northwestern (Big Ten Network)*** Massachusetts at Army (CBS Sports Network) #6 Oklahoma at Kansas (FOX) South Carolina at Texas A&M (ESPN) Tulsa at Southern Methodist (ESPNU) West Virginia at Central Florida (FOX Sports 1)

12:00 PM Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Clemson at North Carolina State (The CW)

2:00 PM Memphis at North Texas (ESPN+)

2:30 PM BYU at #7 Texas (ABC) #20 Duke at #18 Louisville (ESPN) East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN+) #1 Georgia vs. Florida (at Jacksonville, FL) (CBS) Iowa State at Baylor (ESPN+) Miami (OH) at Ohio (CBS Sports Network) Michigan State at Minnesota (Big Ten Network)*** Mississippi State at Auburn (SEC Network) #8 Oregon at #13 Utah (FOX) Pittsburgh at #14 Notre Dame (NBC) Purdue at Nebraska (FOX Sports 1)*** Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State (ESPN+) Virginia at Miami (FL) (ACC Network)

3:00 PM #22 Tulane at Rice (ESPN2) #24 USC at California (Pac-12 Network)

4:00 PM Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPN+) Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama (ESPN+)

4:30 PM Wyoming at Boise State (FOX Sports 2)

5:00 PM Marshall at Coastal Carolina (NFL Network)

6:00 PM #19 Air Force at Colorado State (CBS Sports Network) #21 Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN) Troy at Texas State (ESPN+) #5 Washington at Stanford (FOX Sports 1)

6:30 PM Colorado at #23 UCLA (ABC)*** #3 Ohio State at Wisconsin (NBC)*** Vanderbilt at #12 Mississippi (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Cincinnati at Oklahoma State (ESPN2) #17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACC Network) Old Dominion at #25 James Madison (ESPNU) Washington State at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)

9:30 PM New Mexico at Nevada (CBS Sports Network) #11 Oregon State at Arizona (ESPN) UNLV at Fresno State (FOX Sports 1)

11:00 PM San Jose State at Hawaii (Spectrum Sports PPV) ==============================

Week 9 Big Ten slate + all other games sorted by conference

Sorted by Conference. All times Central. All games on Saturday unless noted. All rankings from AP Poll.

Big Ten Illinois (Bye Week) Indiana (at #10 Penn State - 11:00 AM - CBS) Iowa (Bye Week) Maryland (at Northwestern - 11:00 AM - BTN) #2 Michigan (Bye Week) Michigan State (at Minnesota - 2:30 PM - BTN) Minnesota (vs. Michigan State - 2:30 PM - BTN) Nebraska (vs. Purdue - 2:30 PM - FS1) Northwestern (vs. Maryland - 11:00 AM - BTN) #3 Ohio State (at Wisconsin - 6:30 PM - NBC) #10 Penn State (vs. Indiana - 11:00 AM - CBS) Purdue (at Nebraska - 2:30 PM - FS1) Rutgers (Bye Week) Wisconsin (vs. #3 Ohio State - 6:30 PM - NBC) ============================== AAC Alabama-Birmingham (Bye Week) Charlotte (vs. Florida Atlantic - Friday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2) East Carolina (at Texas-San Antonio - 2:30 PM - ESPN+) Florida Atlantic (at Charlotte - Friday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2) Memphis (at North Texas - 2:00 PM - ESPN+) Navy (Bye Week) North Texas (vs. Memphis - 2:00 PM - ESPN+) Rice (vs. #22 Tulane - 3:00 PM - ESPN2) South Florida (Bye Week) Southern Methodist (vs. Tulsa - 11:00 AM - ESPNU) Temple (Bye Week) Texas-San Antonio (vs. East Carolina - 2:30 PM - ESPN+) #22 Tulane (at Rice - 3:00 PM - ESPN2) Tulsa (at Southern Methodist - 11:00 AM - ESPNU) ============================== ACC Boston College (vs. Connecticut - 11:00 AM - ACCN) Clemson (at North Carolina State - 1:00 PM - CW) #20 Duke (at #18 Louisville - 2:30 PM - ESPN) #4 Florida State (at Wake Forest - 11:00 AM - ABC) Georgia Tech (vs. #17 North Carolina - 7:00 PM - ACCN) #18 Louisville (vs. #20 Duke - 2:30 PM - ESPN) Miami (FL) (vs. Virginia - 2:30 PM - ACCN) #17 North Carolina (at Georgia Tech - 7:00 PM - ACCN) North Carolina State (vs. Clemson - 1:00 PM - CW) Pittsburgh (at #14 Notre Dame - 2:30 PM - NBC) Syracuse (at Virginia Tech - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN) Virginia (at Miami (FL) - 2:30 PM - ACCN) Virginia Tech (vs. Syracuse - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN) Wake Forest (vs. #4 Florida State - 11:00 AM - ABC) ============================== Big 12 Baylor (vs. Iowa State - 2:30 PM - ESPN+) BYU (at #7 Texas - 2:30 PM - ABC) Central Florida (vs. West Virginia - 11:00 AM - FS1) Cincinnati (at Oklahoma State - 7:00 PM - ESPN2) Houston (at Kansas State - 11:00 AM - ESPN2) Iowa State (at Baylor - 2:30 PM - ESPN+) Kansas (vs. #6 Oklahoma - 11:00 AM - FOX) Kansas State (vs. Houston - 11:00 AM - ESPN2) #6 Oklahoma (at Kansas - 11:00 AM - FOX) Oklahoma State (vs. Cincinnati - 7:00 PM - ESPN2) TCU (Bye Week) #7 Texas (vs. BYU - 2:30 PM - ABC) Texas Tech (Bye Week) West Virginia (at Central Florida - 11:00 AM - FS1) ============================== C-USA Florida International (vs. Jacksonville State - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN) Jacksonville State (at Florida International - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN) Liberty (at Western Kentucky - Tuesday - 6:30 PM - ESPNU) Louisiana Tech (vs. New Mexico State - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN) Middle Tennessee State (Bye Week) New Mexico State (at Louisiana Tech - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN) Sam Houston State (vs. UTEP - Wednesday - 7:00 PM - ESPN2) Texas-El Paso (at Sam Houston State - Wednesday - 7:00 PM - ESPN2) Western Kentucky (vs. Liberty - Tuesday - 6:30 PM - ESPNU) ============================== Independents Army (vs. Massachusetts - 11:00 AM - CBSSN) Connecticut (at Boston College - 11:00 AM - ACCN) Massachusetts (at Army - 11:00 AM - CBSSN) #14 Notre Dame (vs. Pittsburgh - 2:30 PM - NBC) ============================== MAC Akron (Bye Week) Ball State (Bye Week) Bowling Green (Bye Week) Buffalo (Bye Week) Central Michigan (Bye Week) Eastern Michigan (vs. Western Michigan - 12:00 PM - ESPN+) Kent State (Bye Week) Miami (OH) (at Ohio - 2:30 PM - CBSSN) Northern Illinois (Bye Week) Ohio (vs. Miami (OH) - 2:30 PM - CBSSN) Toledo (Bye Week) Western Michigan (at Eastern Michigan - 12:00 PM - ESPN+) ============================== Mountain West #19 Air Force (at Colorado State - 6:00 PM - CBSSN) Boise State (vs. Wyoming - 4:30 PM - FS2) Colorado State (vs. #19 Air Force - 6:00 PM - CBSSN) Fresno State (vs. UNLV - 9:30 PM - FS1) Hawaii (vs. San Jose State - 11:00 PM - Spectrum Sports PPV) Nevada (vs. New Mexico - 9:30 PM - CBSSN) New Mexico (at Nevada - 9:30 PM - CBSSN) San Diego State (Bye Week) San Jose State (at Hawaii - 11:00 PM - Spectrum Sports PPV) UNLV (at Fresno State - 9:30 PM - FS1) Utah State (Bye Week) Wyoming (at Boise State - 4:30 PM - FS2) ============================== Pac-12 Arizona (vs. #11 Oregon State - 9:30 PM - ESPN) Arizona State (vs. Washington State - 7:00 PM - P12N) California (vs. #24 USC - 3:00 PM - P12N) Colorado (at #23 UCLA - 6:30 PM - ABC) #8 Oregon (at #13 Utah - 2:30 PM - FOX) #11 Oregon State (at Arizona - 9:30 PM - ESPN) Stanford (vs. #5 Washington - 6:00 PM - FS1) #23 UCLA (vs. Colorado - 6:30 PM - ABC) #24 USC (at California - 3:00 PM - P12N) #13 Utah (vs. #8 Oregon - 2:30 PM - FOX) #5 Washington (at Stanford - 6:00 PM - FS1) Washington State (at Arizona State - 7:00 PM - P12N) ============================== SEC #9 Alabama (Bye Week) Arkansas (Bye Week) Auburn (vs. Mississippi State - 2:30 PM - SECN) Florida (vs. #1 Georgia (at Jacksonville) - 2:30 PM - CBS) #1 Georgia (vs. Florida (at Jacksonville) - 2:30 PM - CBS) Kentucky (vs. #21 Tennessee - 6:00 PM - ESPN) #15 LSU (Bye Week) #12 Mississippi (vs. Vanderbilt - 6:30 PM - SECN) Mississippi State (at Auburn - 2:30 PM - SECN) #16 Missouri (Bye Week) South Carolina (at Texas A&M - 11:00 AM - ESPN) #21 Tennessee (at Kentucky - 6:00 PM - ESPN) Texas A&M (vs. South Carolina - 11:00 AM - ESPN) Vanderbilt (at #12 Mississippi - 6:30 PM - SECN) ============================== Sun Belt Appalachian State (vs. Southern Mississippi - 2:30 PM - ESPN+) Arkansas State (at Louisiana-Monroe - 4:00 PM - ESPN+) Coastal Carolina (vs. Marshall - 5:00 PM - NFLN) Georgia Southern (vs. Georgia State - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2) Georgia State (at Georgia Southern - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2) #25 James Madison (vs. Old Dominion - 7:00 PM - ESPNU) Louisiana-Lafayette (at South Alabama - 4:00 PM - ESPN+0 Louisiana-Monroe (vs. Arkansas State - 4:00 PM - ESPN+) Marshall (at Coastal Carolina - 5:00 PM - NFLN) Old Dominion (at #25 James Madison - 7:00 PM - ESPNU) South Alabama (vs. Louisiana-Lafayette - 4:00 PM - ESPN+) Southern Mississippi (at Appalachian State - 2:30 PM - ESPN+) Texas State (vs. Troy - 6:00 PM - ESPN+) Troy (at Texas State - 6:00 PM - ESPN+) ==============================

Sorted by Top 25 AP poll