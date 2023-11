Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Big Ten matchup, plus all the other games on the Week 13 college football slate:

Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) host Iowa (9-2, 6-2) in Lincoln at 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday from Memorial Stadium.

>> Betting line as of Tuesday night, per Bet MGM

***Stats & Info provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications

SERIES HISTORY:

• All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 30-20-3 (53 meetings)

• At Lincoln: Nebraska leads, 15-7-1

• Last Game: Nebraska, 24-17 (2022)

• Win Streak: Nebraska, 1 game

• Nebraska ended a seven-game win losing streak to Iowa last year in a 24-17 win that knocked the Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

• Iowa holds an 8-4 edge in the series since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, including a 5-1 record against the Huskers in Lincoln.

• Nebraska maintains an 11-6 edge overall in games at Memorial Stadium.

• The past five meetings between the teams have been decided by a total of 26 points, including last-second field goals in 2018 and 2019.





NUMBERS TO KNOW:

3 – Nebraska has started three quarterbacks this season, including Heinrich Haarberg (8 starts), Jeff Sims (2 starts) and Chubba Purdy (1 start). This marks the first time since 2013 Nebraska has had three different quarterbacks start games.

13 – This will mark the 13th consecutive year of the Black Friday game between Nebraska and Iowa.

34 – Friday's game marks Nebraska's 34th consecutive season playing on Black Friday. That streak includes games against Oklahoma (1990-95), Colorado (1996-2010) and Iowa (2011-23).

75 – Rover Isaac Gifford has a team-high 75 tackles in 2023. Gifford is the first Nebraska defensive back to record at least 75 tackles in a season since safety Nathan Gerry had 79 tackles in 13 games in 2015.