TV Guide: How to watch Nebraska-Maryland on Peacock
Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) host Maryland (5-4, 2-4) in Lincoln at 11 a.m. CT today.
Usually, there is a pretty simple answer to the question "What channel is the Nebraska game on?" That's not the case for today's home game against Maryland, which kicks off at 11 a.m. CT.
For the first time, the Nebraska game will be available ONLY on Peacock.
Below is the streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Big Ten matchup, plus all of the other games on the Week 11 college football slate.
Nebraska vs. Maryland: How to watch, listen:
Time: 11 a.m. Central Time
TV Channel: Not available on TV
Streaming: Peacock (NBC's streaming-only service)
Commentators: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Kyle Rudolph (color)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
How to watch the Huskers on NBC streaming platform Peacock:
WHAT IS PEACOCK?
Peacock is a video-subscription service. It's affiliated with NBC and primarily airs shows from NBC Universal, though it's also been increasing its sports output lately -- most notably, by adding Big Ten coverage this season.
SO THE GAME ISN'T ON REGULAR TV AT ALL?
No. Games on regular NBC (like last week's games between Purdue-Maryland and Iowa-Northwestern) are also streamed on Peacock (for mobile or online viewing), but that isn't the case for this week's game. It is ONLY available on Peacock.
HOW DO I GET PEACOCK?
Peacock is a video subscription service, like Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, or Disney+. Some newer TVs enable users to download apps for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc., so you might want to see if your TV has an app for Peacock or has an app store that Peacock can be downloaded from.
Peacock is also available on devices like Roku or Amazon's Fire Stick.
HOW MUCH DOES PEACOCK COST?
There are a few different subscription options:
* $5.99/month (premium) or $11.99/month (premium plus - no ads, ability to download)
* $59.99/year (premium) or $119.99 (premium plus)
* student discount ($1.99/month)
* alumni/parent offer ($39.99/year).
WHERE ARE THE GAMES?
The Nebraska-Maryland game should be prominently displayed on the Peacock home screen near kickoff. If not, all the Big Ten can be found in the Sports section – click on the Sports tab and then the Big Ten icon. (See photo below)
CAN I WATCH THE GAME LATER?
Yes, if you're not able to watch the game live, you can watch a replay later. Peacock has full-game replays of all the games that it has aired on NBC or Peacock this season. The replay should be available shortly after the conclusion of the game. It is a true full-game replay as well -- around 3 hours, rather than the condensed 1-hour replays often available on BTN.
Betting Info
Current Spread: Maryland -2.5
Over/Under: 43.5
>> Betting line as of 9 p.m. Friday, per Bet MGM
Tale of the Tape
***Stats & Info provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications:
HUSKERS
Record: 5-4, 3-3 Big Ten
Last Game: at Michigan State, L, 20-17
Rankings: NR
Head Coach: Matt Rhule
Career/NU Record: 52-47 (8th Year)/5-4 (1st Year)
vs. Maryland: 0-0
TERRAPINS
Record: 5-4, 2-4 Big Ten
Last Game: vs. Penn State, L, 51-15
Rankings: NR
Head Coach: Mike Locksley
Career/MD Record: 28/58 (8th Year)/26-32 (5th Year)
vs. Nebraska: 0-1
SERIES HISTORY
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 2-0
At Lincoln: Nebraska leads, 1-0
Last Game: Nebraska 54-7 (2019)
Win Streak: Nebraska, 2 games
>> Maryland will visit Nebraska for the second time, with 19th-ranked Nebraska defeating the Terrapins, 28-7, in 2016.
>> Nebraska's 54-7 victory at Maryland in 2019 is the Huskers' second-largest margin of victory in a Big Ten Conference game and its largest on the road. The 54 points are the most by Nebraska in a Big Ten road game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3 – Saturday will mark just the third all-time matchup between Nebraska and Maryland and only the second in Lincoln. The previous matchup at Memorial Stadium was a 28-7 Nebraska win in 2016.
8 – Eight of Nebraska's nine opponents have been held to less than 100 rushing yards. Nebraska last held eight foes under 100 rushing yards in 2009, and has not held nine opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground in this century.
46 – Nebraska has had 46 different players start at least one game on offense or defense this season. That includes 26 players on offense and 20 on defense. Tommi Hill hasstarted games on both sides of the ball.
TV info for all Week 11 Saturday games
Notes:
>> All times Central
>> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***
>> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll
BYE WEEK
Jacksonville State
Massachusetts
#22 Notre Dame
Texas-El Paso
SATURDAY - NOVEMBER 11
11:00 AM
#8 Alabama at Kentucky (ESPN)
Georgia Tech at Clemson (ABC)
Holy Cross at Army (CBS Sports Network)
Indiana at Illinois (Big Ten Network)***
Maryland at Nebraska (Peacock)***
Michigan at Penn State (FOX)***
Temple at South Florida (ESPN+)
Texas Tech at #19 Kansas (FOX Sports 1)
Tulsa at #20 Tulane (ESPN2)
Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SEC Network)
Virginia Tech at Boston College (ACC Network)
12:00 PM
Old Dominion at #25 Liberty (ESPN+)
1:00 PM
Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPN+)
#23 Arizona at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)***
Connecticut at #21 James Madison (ESPN+)
Memphis at Charlotte (ESPN+)
North Carolina State at Wake Forest (The CW)
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPN+)
2:00 PM
Baylor at Kansas State (ESPN+)
Nevada at Utah State (Mountain West Network)
Sam Houston State at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)***
2:30 PM
Alabama-Birmingham at Navy (CBS Sports Network)
Florida International at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+)
Miami (FL) at #4 Florida State (ABC)
Minnesota at Purdue (NBC)***
New Mexico State at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)
Northwestern at Wisconsin (FOX Sports 1)***
#15 Oklahoma State at Central Florida (ESPN)
Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ACC Network)
Rutgers at Iowa (Big Ten Network)***
#14 Tennessee at #16 Missouri (CBS)
Texas State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
#13 Utah at #5 Washington (FOX)
3:00 PM
Auburn at Arkansas (SEC Network)
East Carolina at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
Washington State at California (ESPN2)
4:00 PM
Arkansas State at South Alabama (ESPN+)
4:30 PM
Stanford at #12 Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)
6:00 PM
Cincinnati at Houston (FOX Sports 1)
Georgia Southern at Marshall (NFL Network)
#10 Mississippi at #1 Georgia (ESPN)
San Diego State at Colorado State (CBS Sports Network)
West Virginia at #17 Oklahoma (FOX)
6:30 PM
Florida at #18 LSU (SEC Network)
Michigan State at Ohio State (NBC)***
Mississippi State at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
Rice at Texas-San Antonio (ESPNU)
#7 Texas at TCU (ABC)
7:00 PM
Duke at #24 North Carolina (ACC Network)
8:00 PM
Arizona State at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)
9:00 PM
New Mexico at Boise State (FOX Sports 1)
9:15 PM
Iowa State at BYU (ESPN)
9:30 PM
Fresno State at San Jose State (CBS Sports Network)
USC at #6 Oregon (FOX)
10:00 PM
Air Force at Hawaii (Spectrum Sports PPV)
Week 11 Big Ten slate + all other games sorted by conference
Sorted by Conference. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll. All games on Saturday unless noted.
Big Ten
Illinois (vs. Indiana - 11:00 AM - BTN)
Indiana (at Illinois - 11:00 AM - BTN)
Iowa (vs. Rutgers - 2:30 PM - BTN)
Maryland (at Nebraska - 11:00 AM - Peacock)
#2 Michigan (at #9 Penn State - 11:00 AM - FOX)
Michigan State (at #3 Ohio State - 6:30 PM - NBC)
Minnesota (at Purdue - 2:30 PM - NBC)
Nebraska (vs. Maryland - 11:00 AM - Peacock)
Northwestern (at Wisconsin - 2:30 PM - FS1)
#3 Ohio State (vs. Michigan State - 6:30 PM - NBC)
#9 Penn State (vs. #2 Michigan - 11:00 AM - FOX)
Purdue (vs. Minnesota - 2:30 PM - NBC)
Rutgers (at Iowa - 2:30 PM - BTN)
Wisconsin (vs. Northwestern - 2:30 PM - FS1)
AAC
Alabama-Birmingham (at Navy - 2:30 PM - CBSSN)
Charlotte (vs. Memphis - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
East Carolina (at Florida Atlatnic - 3:00 PM - ESPN+)
Florida Atlantic (vs. East Carolina - 3:00 PM - ESPN+)
Memphis (at Charlotte - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Navy (vs. Alabama-Birmingham - 2:30 PM - CBSSN)
North Texas (at Southern Methodist - Friday - 8:00 PM - ESPN2)
Rice (at Texas-San Antonio - 6:30 PM - ESPNU)
South Florida (vs. Temple - 11:00 AM - ESPN+)
Southern Methodist (vs. North Texas - Friday - 8:00 PM - ESPN2)
Temple (at South Florida - 11:00 AM - ESPN+)
Texas-San Antonio (vs. Rice - 6:30 PM - ESPNU)
#20 Tulane (vs. Tulsa - 11:00 AM - ESPN2)
Tulsa (at #20 Tulane - 11:00 AM - ESPN2)
ACC
Boston College (vs. Virginia Tech - 11:00 AM - ACCN)
Clemson (vs. Georgia Tech - 11:00 AM - ABC)
Duke (at #24 North Carolina - 7:00 PM - ACCN)
#4 Florida State (vs. Miami (FL) - 2:30 PM - ABC)
Georgia Tech (at Clemson - 11:00 AM - ABC)
#11 Louisville (vs. Virginia - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN)
Miami (FL) (at #4 Florida State - 2:30 PM - ABC)
#24 North Carolina (vs. Duke - 7:00 PM - ACCN)
North Carolina State (at Wake Forest - 1:00 PM - CW)
Pittsburgh (at Syracuse - 2:30 PM - ACCN)
Syracuse (vs. Pittsburgh - 2:30 PM - ACCN)
Virginia (at #11 Louisville - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN)
Virginia Tech (at Boston College - 11:00 AM - ACCN)
Wake Forest (vs. North Carolina State - 1:00 PM - CW)
Big 12
Baylor (at Kansas State - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
BYU (vs. Iowa State - 9:15 PM - ESPN)
Central Florida (vs. #15 Oklahoma State - 2:30 PM - ESPN)
Cincinnati (at Houston - 6:00 PM - FS1)
Houston (vs. Cincinnati - 6:00 PM - FS1)
Iowa State (at BYU - 9:15 PM - ESPN)
#19 Kansas (vs. Texas Tech - 11:00 AM - FS1)
Kansas State (vs. Baylor - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
#17 Oklahoma (vs. West Virginia - 6:00 PM - FOX)
#15 Oklahoma State (at Central Florida - 2:30 PM - ESPN)
TCU (vs. #7 Texas - 6:30 PM - ABC)
#7 Texas (at TCU - 6:30 PM - ABC)
Texas Tech (at #19 Kansas - 11:00 AM - FS1)
West Virginia (at #17 Oklahoma - 6:00 PM - FOX)
CUSA
Florida International (at Middle Tennessee State - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Jacksonville State (Bye Week)
#25 Liberty (vs. Old Dominion - 12:00 PM - ESPN+)
Louisiana Tech (vs. Sam Houston State - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Middle Tennessee State (vs. Florida International - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
New Mexico State (at Western Kentucky - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Sam Houston State (at Louisiana Tech - 2:00 PM - ESPN+)
Texas-El Paso (Bye Week)
Western Kentucky (vs. New Mexico State - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Independents
Army (vs. Holy Cross - 11:00 AM - CBSSN)
Connecticut (at #21 James Madison - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Massachusetts (Bye Week)
#22 Notre Dame (Bye Week)
MAC
Akron (at Miami (OH) - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Ball State (at Northern Illinois - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Bowling Green (at Kent State - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Buffalo (vs. Ohio - Tuesday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2)
Central Michigan (at Western Michigan - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Eastern Michigan (at Toledo - Wednesday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2)
Kent State (vs. Bowling Green - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Miami (OH) (vs. Akron - Wednesday - 6:00 PM - ESPNU)
Northern Illinois (vs. Ball State - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Ohio (at Buffalo - Tuesday - 6:30PM - ESPN2)
Toledo (vs. Eastern Michigan - Wednesday - 6:30 PM - ESPN2)
Western Michigan (vs. Central Michigan - Tuesday - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Mountain West
Air Force (at Hawaii - 10:00 PM - Spectrum Sports PPV)
Boise State (vs. New Mexico - 9:00 PM - FS1)
Colorado State (vs. San Diego State - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
Fresno State (at San Jose State - 9:30 PM - CBSSN)
Hawaii (vs. Air Force - 10:00 PM - Spectrum Sports PPV)
Nevada (at Utah State - 2:00 PM - MW Network)
New Mexico (at Boise State - 9:00 PM - FS1)
San Diego State (at Colorado State - 6:00 PM - CBSSN)
San Jose State (vs. Fresno State - 9:30 PM - CBSSN)
UNLV (vs. Wyoming - Friday - 9:45 PM - FS1)
Utah State (vs. Nevada - 2:00 PM - MW Network)
Wyoming (at UNLV - Friday - 9:45 PM - FS1)
Pac-12
#23 Arizona (at Colorado - 1:00 PM - P12N)
Arizona State (at UCLA - 8:00 PM - P12N)
California (vs. Washington State - 3:00 PM - ESPN2)
Colorado (vs. #23 Arizona - 1:00 PM - P12N)
#6 Oregon (vs. USC - 9:30 PM - FOX)
#12 Oregon State (vs. Stanford - 4:30 PM - P12N)
Stanford (at #12 Oregon State - 4:30 PM - P12N)
UCLA (vs. Arizona State - 8:00 PM - P12N)
USC (at #6 Oregon - 9:30 PM - FOX)
#13 Utah (at #5 Washington - 2:30 PM - FOX)
#5 Washington (vs. #13 Utah - 2:30 PM - FOX)
Washington State (at California - 3:00 PM - ESPN2)
SEC
#8 Alabama (at Kentucky - 11:00 AM - ESPN)
Arkansas (vs. Auburn - 3:00 PM - SECN)
Auburn (at Arkansas - 3:00 PM - SECN)
Florida (at #18 LSU - 6:30 PM - SECN)
#1 Georgia (vs. #10 Mississippi - 6:00 PM - ESPN)
Kentucky (vs. #8 Alabama - 11:00 AM - ESPN)
#18 LSU (vs. Florida - 6:30 PM - SECN)
#10 Mississippi (at #1 Georgia - 6:00 PM - ESPN)
Mississippi State (at Texas A&M - 6:30 PM - ESPN2)
#16 Missouri (vs. #14 Tennessee - 2:30 PM - CBS)
South Carolina (vs. Vanderbilt - 11:00 AM - SECN)
#14 Tennessee (at #16 Missouri - 2:30 PM - CBS)
Texas A&M (vs. Mississippi State - 6:30 PM - ESPN2)
Vanderbilt (at South Carolina - 11:00 AM - SECN)
Sun Belt
Appalachian State (at Georgia State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Arkansas State (at South Alabama - 4:00 PM - ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina (vs. Texas State - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Georgia Southern (at Marshall - 6:00 PM - NFLN)
Georgia State (vs. Appalachian State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
#21 James Madison (vs. Connecticut - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Louisiana-Lafayette (vs. Southern Mississippi - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPNU)
Louisiana-Monroe (vs. Troy - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Marshall (vs. Georgia Southern - 6:00 PM - NFLN)
Old Dominion (at #25 Liberty - 12:00 PM - ESPN+)
South Alabama (vs. Arkansas State - 4:00 PM - ESPN+)
Southern Mississippi (at Louisiana-Lafayette - Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPNU)
Texas State (at Coastal Carolina - 2:30 PM - ESPN+)
Troy (at Louisiana-Monroe - 1:00 PM - ESPN+)
Sorted by Top 25 AP poll
Sorted by AP Top 25. All times Central. All games on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
1. Georgia
vs. #10 Mississippi (6:00 PM - ESPN)
2. Michigan
at #9 Penn State (11:00 AM - FOX)
3. Ohio State
vs. Michigan State (6:30 PM - NBC)
4. Florida State
vs. Miami (FL) (2:30 PM - ABC)
5. Washington
vs. #13 Utah (2:30 PM - FOX)
6. Oregon
vs. USC (9:30 PM - FOX)
7. Texas
at TCU (6:30 PM - ABC)
8. Alabama
at Kentucky (11:00 AM - ESPN)
9. Penn State
vs. #2 Michigan (11:00 AM - FOX)
10. Mississippi
at #1 Georgia (6:00 PM - ESPN)
11. Louisville
vs. Virginia (Thursday - 6:30 PM - ESPN)
12. Oregon State
vs. Stanford (4:30 PM - P12N)
13. Utah
at #5 Washington (2:30 PM - FOX)
14. Tennessee
at #16 Missouri (2:30 PM - CBS)
15. Oklahoma State
at Central Florida (2:30 PM - ESPN)
16. Missouri
vs. #14 Tennessee (2:30 PM - CBS)
17. Oklahoma
vs. West Virginia (6:00 PM - FOX)
18. LSU
vs. Florida (6:30 PM - SECN)
19. Kansas
vs. Texas Tech (11:00 AM - FS1)
20. Tulane
vs. Tulsa (11:00 AM - ESPN2)
21. James Madison
vs. Connecticut (1:00 PM - ESPN+)
22. Notre Dame
(Bye Week)
23. Arizona
at Colorado (1:00 PM - P12N)
24. North Carolina
vs. Duke (7:00 PM - ACCN)
25. Liberty
vs. Old Dominion (12:00 PM - ESPN+)