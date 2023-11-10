Below is the streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Big Ten matchup, plus all of the other games on the Week 11 college football slate.

For the first time, the Nebraska game will be available ONLY on Peacock .

Usually, there is a pretty simple answer to the question "What channel is the Nebraska game on?" That's not the case for today's home game against Maryland, which kicks off at 11 a.m. CT.

Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) host Maryland (5-4, 2-4) in Lincoln at 11 a.m. CT today.

WHAT IS PEACOCK?

Peacock is a video-subscription service. It's affiliated with NBC and primarily airs shows from NBC Universal, though it's also been increasing its sports output lately -- most notably, by adding Big Ten coverage this season.

SO THE GAME ISN'T ON REGULAR TV AT ALL?

No. Games on regular NBC (like last week's games between Purdue-Maryland and Iowa-Northwestern) are also streamed on Peacock (for mobile or online viewing), but that isn't the case for this week's game. It is ONLY available on Peacock.

HOW DO I GET PEACOCK?

Peacock is a video subscription service, like Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, or Disney+. Some newer TVs enable users to download apps for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc., so you might want to see if your TV has an app for Peacock or has an app store that Peacock can be downloaded from.

Peacock is also available on devices like Roku or Amazon's Fire Stick.

HOW MUCH DOES PEACOCK COST?

There are a few different subscription options:

* $5.99/month (premium) or $11.99/month (premium plus - no ads, ability to download)

* $59.99/year (premium) or $119.99 (premium plus)

* student discount ($1.99/month)

* alumni/parent offer ($39.99/year).

WHERE ARE THE GAMES?

The Nebraska-Maryland game should be prominently displayed on the Peacock home screen near kickoff. If not, all the Big Ten can be found in the Sports section – click on the Sports tab and then the Big Ten icon. (See photo below)

CAN I WATCH THE GAME LATER?

Yes, if you're not able to watch the game live, you can watch a replay later. Peacock has full-game replays of all the games that it has aired on NBC or Peacock this season. The replay should be available shortly after the conclusion of the game. It is a true full-game replay as well -- around 3 hours, rather than the condensed 1-hour replays often available on BTN.