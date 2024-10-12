TV Guide: How to watch every game on loaded CFB Week 7 slate

in other news
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams
Midseason superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams in a special edition of The Nebraska Football Show
With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"
Dylan Raiola understands that the bye week is a time to keep pushing, not coast and relax.
Recruiting Mailbag: 2025 commits that will play, what matters in evals
Recruiting mailbag discussing 2025 commits that could play early, why level of competition matters and new NCAA rules
The Nebraska Football Show: Putting a bow on Rutgers win, mid-year musings
The Nebraska Football Show episode offering final thoughts on the win over Rutgers and midseason talking points
At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024
Updated look at which Nebraska first and second-year players are trending to redshirt in 2024
in other news
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams
Midseason superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams in a special edition of The Nebraska Football Show
With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"
Dylan Raiola understands that the bye week is a time to keep pushing, not coast and relax.
Recruiting Mailbag: 2025 commits that will play, what matters in evals
Recruiting mailbag discussing 2025 commits that could play early, why level of competition matters and new NCAA rules
Nebraska football is off the grid this weekend as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) gear up for next week's battle against Indiana (6-0, 3-0) in Bloomington.
In the meantime, we have a massive slate of college football on deck in Week 7. Below, you will find the TV information for every game on the CFB Week 7 schedule, including all of the big-time, name-brand matchups.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
TV info for all CFB Week 7 games
Notes:
>> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week.
>> All times Central
>> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***
>> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll
**********
**********
BYE WEEK
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
Boston College
Charlotte
Connecticut (Bye Week)
Duke
East Carolina
Florida State
Houston
#18 (tie) Indiana***
Kansas
Kennesaw State
#6 Miami (FL)
#24 Michigan
Michigan State
Navy
Nebraska
Oklahoma State
Sam Houston State
South Alabama
#25 Southern Methodist
TCU
Temple
#15 Texas A&M
Texas Tech
Troy
Tulane
Tulsa
Virginia Tech
FRIDAY – OCTOBER 11
6:00 PM
Memphis at South Florida (ESPN)
7:00 PM
Northwestern at Maryland (FOX)
8:00 PM
UNLV at Utah State (CBS Sports Network)
9:30 PM
#16 Utah at Arizona State (ESPN)
SATURDAY – OCTOBER 12
11:00 AM
Alabama-Birmingham at Army (CBS Sports Network)
Ball State at Kent State (ESPN+)
#10 Clemson at Wake Forest (ESPN)
Georgia Tech at North Carolina (The CW)
#21 Missouri at Massachusetts (ESPN2)
South Carolina at #7 Alabama (ABC)
Toledo at Buffalo (ESPNU)
Washington at Iowa (FOX)***
Wisconsin at Rutgers (Big Ten Network)***
1:00 PM
Miami (OH) at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)
2:30 PM
Akron at Western Michigan (ESPN+)
California at #22 Pittsburgh (ESPN)
Cincinnati at Central Florida (ESPN2)
Louisville at Virginia (ACC Network)
Northern Illinois at Bowling Green (ESPN+)
Old Dominion at Georgia State (ESPN+)
#4 Penn State at USC (CBS)***
Purdue at #23 Illinois (FOX Sports 1)***
San Diego State at Wyoming (CBS Sports Network)
Stanford at #11 Notre Dame (NBC)
#1 Texas vs. #18 (tie) Oklahoma (at Dallas) (ABC)
3:00 PM
Arizona at #14 BYU (FOX)
Ohio at Central Michigan (ESPNU)
3:15 PM
Mississippi State at #5 Georgia (SEC Network)
3:30 PM
San Jose State at Colorado State (truTV)
4:00 PM
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPN+)
6:00 PM
Air Force at New Mexico (truTV)
Arkansas State at Texas State (ESPN+)
Florida at #8 Tennessee (ESPN)
North Texas at Florida Atlantic (ESPN2)
Texas-San Antonio at Rice (ESPN+)
Washington State at Fresno State (FOX Sports 1)
6:30 PM
Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPN+)
#9 Mississippi at #13 LSU (ABC)
#2 Ohio State at #3 Oregon (NBC)***
Oregon State at Nevada (CBS Sports Network)
6:45 PM
Vanderbilt at Kentucky (SEC Network)
7:00 PM
#11t Iowa State at West Virginia (FOX)
Marshall at Georgia Southern (ESPNU)
Syracuse at North Carolina State (ACC Network)
8:00 PM
Minnesota at UCLA (Big Ten Network)***
9:15 PM
#18 (tie) Kansas State at Colorado (ESPN)***
10:00 PM
#17 Boise State at Hawaii (CBS Sports Network)
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE