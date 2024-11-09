TV Guide: How to watch every CFB Week 11 game on Saturday slate

Nebraska football is off the grid this weekend as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) gear up for next week's battle against USC (4-5, 2-5) in Los Angeles.
In the meantime, we have a big slate of college football on deck in Week 11. Below, you will find the TV information for every game on the CFB Week 11 schedule for Saturday, including all of the big-time, name-brand matchups.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
TV info for all CFB Week 11 games on Saturday
Notes:
>> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week.
>> All times Central
>> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll
>> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***
BYE WEEK
Akron
Arizona
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
Buffalo
Charlotte
Colorado State
Eastern Michigan
Florida International
Georgia Southern
Houston
Illinois***
#22 Kansas State
Kentucky
#25 Louisville
Massachusetts
Michigan State
Nebraska
North Carolina
Northwestern
Old Dominion
Sam Houston State
South Alabama
#13 Southern Methodist
Stanford
#15 Texas A&M
Texas-San Antonio
Toledo
Troy
Tulsa
USC***
Wisconsin***
Wyoming
SATURDAY – OCTOBER 12
11:00 AM
Florida at #5 Texas (ABC)
#4 Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech (ESPN)
Minnesota at Rutgers (NBC)***
Navy at South Florida (ESPN2)
Purdue at #3 Ohio State (FOX)***
Syracuse at Boston College (The CW)
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPNU)
West Virginia at Cincinnati (FOX Sports 1)
12:00 PM
Liberty at Middle Tennessee State (CBS Sports Network)
1:30 PM
Connecticut at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)
2:00 PM
Marshall at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+)
2:30 PM
#18 Army at North Texas (ESPN2)
#19 Clemson at Virginia Tech (ESPN)
Duke at North Carolina State (ACC Network)
#2 Georgia at #16 Mississippi (ABC)
Georgia State at James Madison (ESPN+)
#17 Iowa State at Kansas (FOX Sports 1)
Michigan at #8 Indiana (CBS)***
San Jose State at Oregon State (The CW)
3:00 PM
#21 Colorado at Texas Tech (FOX)***
Kennesaw State at Texas-El Paso (ESPN+)***
Temple at Tulane (ESPNU)
3:15 PM
South Carolina at #24 Vanderbilt (SEC Network)
3:30 PM
Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports Network)
4:00 PM
Arkansas State at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPN+)
5:00 PM
Western Kentucky at New Mexico State (ESPN+)
6:00 PM
Central Florida at Arizona State (ESPN2)
Maryland at #1 Oregon (Big Ten Network)
Mississippi State at #7 Tennessee (ESPN)
Oklahoma State at TCU (FOX Sports 1)
6:30 PM
#11 Alabama at #14 LSU (ABC)
Florida State at #10 Notre Dame (NBC)
6:45 PM
Oklahoma at Missouri (SEC Network)
7:00 PM
Nevada at #12 Boise State (FOX)
Virginia at #23 Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
Washington at #6 Penn State (Peacock)
8:00 PM
UNLV at Hawaii (CBS Sports Network)
8:45 PM
Fresno State at Air Force (FOX)
9:15 PM
#9 BYU at Utah (ESPN)
9:30 PM
Utah State at #20 Washington State (The CW)
Nebraska opponents not shown on schedule above:
>> Iowa (at UCLA on Friday night)
>> UCLA (vs. Iowa on Friday night)
>> Northern Iowa (vs. Illinois State on Saturday)