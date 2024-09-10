Days removed from Nebraska's 28-10 win over Colorado, recruits that were in attendance and those that watched from home are still buzzing with excitement about the trajectory of Matt Rhule's program.

As things currently stand, we're not expecting any imminent decisions as a result of the weekend beyond Christian Jones' commitment on Monday night, but the Huskers made significant moves with top 2025 and 2026 targets in town. Here's a rundown of the latest intel coming out of the weekend, and a few 2026s the Huskers look to be at or near the top for after the weekend.