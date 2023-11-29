Mark your calendars, Nebraska football fans. We've got an official date for the 2024 spring game.

As Matt Rhule and the Huskers look to get busy in the transfer portal in December by bringing in a new quarterback – and likely additions at positions such as running back and wide receiver – we will get our first look at those new players, the Huskers' incoming 2024 freshman class that is ranked top 25 in the country and, of course, the retooled version of Nebraska's defense that will bring back a swarm of star players in Year 2 of the Rhule Era.

April 27, 2024

The last Saturday in April will serve as the backdrop for the Huskers' second Red-White Game and, if it's anything like the 2023 version under Rhule, we are bound to see an actual football game once again.

All of the parameters and rules, of course, will be determined at a later date further down the road. But we can now lock in the date for those making vacation, wedding and other plans five months from today.

“It’s early in terms of its announcement, but we're glad to be able to do this," Alberts said. "I know people schedule things around the spring game. It’s important, even in our own city. … It’s a little bit later (holding the spring game on April 27). Maybe the weather will be a little bit nicer. In talking with our football program and Coach Rhule, a lot of what they’re doing is backing away – as you go back from that date in terms of how you’re doing all your workouts and training for the players, strength and conditioning and your offseason workouts.”

That date will give Nebraska almost exactly four months to prepare for its 2024 season opener against UTEP on Aug. 31, which will be the first of four consecutive home games to begin the season against the Miners, Colorado (Sept. 7), Northern Iowa (Sept. 14) and Illinois (Sept. 21), which will be the Huskers' first Big Ten opener at home since 2017.

Alberts' announcement of the spring game date was one of many notable subjects during his one-hour monthly appearance on Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night – a hyper-busy evening on the recruiting trail for Rhule and the Huskers.