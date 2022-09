Scott Frost is out as the head coach of Nebraska football.

Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts and the program announced the decision on Sunday morning.

Hours later, Alberts held a press conference at Memorial Stadium to discuss the decision to fire Frost, why Mickey Joseph was the choice to be the Huskers' interim head coach and the program's process as it conducts a "national search."

