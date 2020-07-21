HuskerOnline - Tradition at Nebraska was critical for CB Malik Williams' commitment

Tradition at Nebraska was critical for CB Malik Williams' commitment
The Huskers scored another from the Peach State when Nebraska picked up their 14th known verbal commitment from Buford (Ga.) cornerback Malik Williams. Williams, a 5-foot-11 and 171-pound three-star recruit, loves the tradition at Nebraska.
"Nebraska is a great place for me because they have a lot of great tradition there," Williams said. "Head coach Scott Frost played there at Nebraska, too. I just can't wait to get there and get started."
The Nebraska staff put a pair of coaches on Williams and both had an impact coming from a little different perspective.
"It was coach (Travis) Fisher and coach (Sean) Beckton," Williams said. "Williams is the position coach and Beckton has Georgia as his recruiting area.
"I have a bond with coach Fisher. We talk every day. He has told me that he really wants me there and wants to see what I can do for the team.
"Coach Beckton is like coach Fisher in a lot of ways. He's talked to me about my decision being my decision. He's asked me to not allow people to force me into a bad decision. He is very encouraging to me."
Coach Fisher sees Williams as a cornerback in the Husker defense. Williams wasn't sure if it was to the field or the boundary, but he is fine either way.
"Coach Fisher said that I am definitely a cornerback for him because of my long arms and speed," Williams said. "I really don't have a preference on boundary and field. I feel like I could play both. It doesn't really make a difference to me."
Williams' final five included some big-time schools. According to Williams, he took a number of virtual tours, but it was the virtual tour to Nebraska that really stood out the most.
"I chose Nebraska over Florida, Louisville, Texas and Arizona State," Williams said. "I did a lot of virtual tours with my top five, but Nebraska stood out the most of all of those tours.
"I was paying close attention on the Nebraska tour to all of the pictures and the ties to their history. I really liked that about Nebraska."
Williams hasn't been to Nebraska yet, but once the dead period ends, he plans to make the trip with a pair of family members and his teammate and fellow Nebraska commit, Gabe Ervin.
"When things open up I am going to set up a trip to Nebraska," Williams said. "I will go up there with my mom and dad. I will take a visit to Nebraska at the same time as Gabe, too."
Williams says that he will sign in December and will look into the possibility of enrolling in January at Nebraska.
Thanks to the following for pushing me: @dareu_i @leanthonywilli3 @Coach_Davis22 @CoachTFisher @CoachBeckton @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation @SeanDillonNU @kiaporter80 @leanthonywilliamsjr @buford_football @BufordGAPrspcts @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports @Rivals @hjp_ii pic.twitter.com/KzUxNxlVl2— Malik Williams (@malik112201) July 21, 2020