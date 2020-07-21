HuskerOnline - Tradition at Nebraska was critical for CB Malik Williams' commitment

The Huskers scored another from the Peach State when Nebraska picked up their 14th known verbal commitment from Buford (Ga.) cornerback Malik Williams. Williams, a 5-foot-11 and 171-pound three-star recruit, loves the tradition at Nebraska.



"Nebraska is a great place for me because they have a lot of great tradition there," Williams said. "Head coach Scott Frost played there at Nebraska, too. I just can't wait to get there and get started."

The Nebraska staff put a pair of coaches on Williams and both had an impact coming from a little different perspective.



"It was coach (Travis) Fisher and coach (Sean) Beckton," Williams said. "Williams is the position coach and Beckton has Georgia as his recruiting area.

"I have a bond with coach Fisher. We talk every day. He has told me that he really wants me there and wants to see what I can do for the team.

"Coach Beckton is like coach Fisher in a lot of ways. He's talked to me about my decision being my decision. He's asked me to not allow people to force me into a bad decision. He is very encouraging to me."

