Top Wyoming RHP prospect Bradley Feezer commits to Nebraska

Wyoming Class of 2023 baseball prospect Bradley Feezer recently committed to Nebraska after taking an official visit to Lincoln.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound right-handed pitcher had a 0.73 ERA and struck out 141 batters with 26 walks in 95.1 innings pitched this summer. He had a 14-3 record for his Legion Post 6 team in 2021.

In addition to NU, Feezer was being recruited by Texas Tech, Missouri and Utah.

"Nebraska had contacted me early this summer," Feezer explained. "Coach (Jeff) Christy got in touch with my coach and offered me. I just kind of grew a relationship with Coach Christy through phone calls and him coming out to watch me play in Omaha and Kansas."

Feezer was in Lincoln for his official visit during the Michigan football game weekend, and he was accompanied by his parents on the trip.

"I just grew a relationship with the whole coaching staff and then, on my visit, I got to see everything" Feezer said. "I got to see the students and how life is on campus. I got to talk to the players some and see all the facilities. I got to grow a relationship with all the other 2023 commits. I really just felt it was the right place for me, so I decided to commit."

Getting a tour of the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab also impressed Feezer.

"I was really impressed by the NAPL and I got to see pretty much all the academic center stuff, as well as all the training table and meal stuff. We got to see all the baseball stuff, from the locker room to the field. We got to see how they run their practice, and it was all really so intriguing to me."

Feezer was able to attend three College World Series games while his legion team played in a tournament in Omaha over the summer.

"It was really good!" Feezer stated. "I last went to the CWS when I was 10."

Asked to do a self-evaluation of his pitching tools, Feezer replied:

"What I do well as a pitcher right now is throw strikes," Feezer said. "I've got really good command of all my pitches. What I mainly throw is my [four-seam] fastball, but then I can mix my changeup and curveball in there a lot. Right now, I sit at 86-88 with my fastball, with a top of 90."

This was the first year Freezer did not play high school football, but he intends to play basketball this coming season.