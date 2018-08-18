One of the least discussed position groups on Nebraska’s roster this offseason ended up being a highlight of the team’s first major fall camp scrimmage last Sunday.



While the scrimmage was closed to the public and media, the Husker football Twitter account posted a short highlight video that featured the tight ends scoring at least two touchdowns on the day - one by sophomore Jack Stoll and another by redshirt freshman Kurt Rafdal.

That glimpse was backed up by the NU offensive coaches earlier this week.

"The tight ends probably played the best of anyone in the scrimmage," offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. "They made some plays down the field in the pass game, which is awesome. I think we've got tight ends that are good run blockers, so I'm excited about that group."

Walters said he thinks Nebraska has “three or four” tight ends capable of doing all the things the staff requires of the position. Some of those responsibilities include being dependable receiving options both on the perimeter and as traditional end-line targets, as well as setting the edge for the offense’s outside run game.

In recent years the Huskers’ tight ends have almost been reduced to glorified offensive linemen. The position accounted for just 13.4 percent of the team’s total receptions, and 14.7 percent of its total touchdown catches over the past three seasons.

In 2017, NU’s tight ends combined for 42 catches and five touchdowns. In 2016 they had 28 receptions and two scores.

To put those numbers in perspective, Iowa tight end Noah Fant had 30 catches and 11 touchdowns by himself last season. Nebraska’s tight ends caught 10 total touchdowns during the Mike Riley era.