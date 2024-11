Nebraska sits at 19 commits in the 2025 class just weeks away from Early Signing Day. The Huskers are heating up, ramping up pursuit and NIL efforts as they look to put the finishing touches on the class. Here's the latest on top targets like Michael Terry, Dawson Merritt and Jordan Allen, along with a note on the Huskers making the top group for two 2026 four-star targets and two 2026 targets set to see Nebraska in action this weekend.