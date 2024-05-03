2025 Miami (Fla.) Northwestern three-star defensive back Antonio Branch Jr. wasn't sure what to expect on his official visit to Nebraska. The junior out of South Florida with 20+ offers hadn't been to Lincoln before, but was pleasantly surprised by the weekend visit.

"I wasn’t expecting it to be what it was," he said. "I didn’t know it was going to be all of that, I enjoyed it, it was a great experience."

Branch's visit revolved around the spring game, but it wasn't the game, the facilities, or a meal that made his visit a great experience.

It was the people.

"Coaches and players, everybody’s going to keep it real with you," he said. "Everybody was so wholesome and nice"

Branch spent the majority of the weekend with the coaching staff and players. Matt Rhule let him know that if he were to come to Nebraska, he'd have an opportunity to play early and defensive backs coach Evan Cooper echoed that sentiment. Cooper and Branch have forged a strong relationship in the weeks leading up to the visit, and it's only gotten stronger after the two connected in person over the weekend.

"He’s probably the best recruiter I got, I’m not going to lie," Branch said. "We’re really close. He was the first coach to tell me I needed to work on something, so i know that he’s all about me, not just chasing stars. He’s very honest.”



Cooper, and the entire Nebraska's staff's authenticity has Branch high on the Huskers coming out of the visit. Watching the spring game, he kept a close eye on Cooper's defensive backs. The three-star, who stands 6-foot-3, noted the ballhawk mentality of the unit, their physicality in the run game and how versatile very member of the secondary was. A versatile defensive back in his own right, Branch is comfortable playing cornerback or safety at the next level, and is even playing some offense this coming season.

Branch also had a close eye on freshman wide receiver Jacorey Barney Jr., a fellow Miami native. Seeing Barney contribute early in his Nebraska tenure showed him that Rhule's work weren't just talk, he'll actually have an opportunity to contribute early should he commit to the Huskers.

"He’s coming from where I come from," he said about Barney, "So him doing it lets me know that I can do it."



Following the visit, Nebraska stands in the unofficial "top four" for Branch, alongside Penn State, LSU and Florida. Hometown Miami, Florida State and Michigan State are among other programs lurking in his recruitment as well. To date, he only has one other official visit to date, Penn State on May 31st.

Looking ahead to the fall, Branch is already planning to return to Nebraska for a game. He's eying the Colorado game in Week Two as a potential date for a return visit.

