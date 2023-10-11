Nebraska football has reached the first bye week of the Matt Rhule Era. The Huskers are sitting with a 3-3 overall record and a 1-2 mark in the Big Ten.

If someone would have told you before the season that Big Red would be sitting at .500 heading into the bye, you’d take it, right? The Huskers are halfway to qualifying for a bowl game, which is something that hasn’t happened since 2016.

And looking ahead to the next six games, there’s strong potential for Nebraska, led by coordinator Tony White’s stout defense, to be in every one of those games. And considering how Big Ten West teams are playing right now — six of the seven programs have at least one conference loss, with Wisconsin the lone undefeated — six or more wins this season is still on the table.

The journey ramps back up Oct. 21 at home against a Pat Fitzgerald-less Northwestern team (3-3, 1-2) that dealt with a hazing scandal just before the start of the season. The Wildcats are a motivated group coached by David Braun, who came to Evanston after coordinating the defense of FCS powerhouse North Dakota State the past four seasons.

So, with a non-Husker football Saturday coming up, what are the biggest questions facing Nebraska? Here are three that come to mind for the offensive side of the ball. We’ll have questions for the defense and special teams on Thursday and Friday, respectively.