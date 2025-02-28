Three Predictions: Chauncey Kennon, Nebraska, NFL Combine

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has three predictions on one of the top uncommitted prospects in Florida, a future Nebraska decommitment and the NFL Combine.
MORE PREDICTIONS: Transfer portal, spring games, Heisman Trophy
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
1. CHAUNCEY KENNON STAYS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE.
Several official visits are on deck for one of the top prospects in the state of Florida, with trips locked in to Auburn, Miami, Georgia, Florida State and LSU. Despite the deep slate of visits, his familiarity with Florida State and Miami will be tough for other programs to overcome in the coming months.
Kennon has all but named the Seminoles as his leader at different points of the process and sources indicate that there is some confidence down at Miami as well, so we’ll project that to become one of the bigger battles between the ACC rivals.
Florida State holds the edge now and Miami isn’t going anywhere, so one of those two should win out against even the SEC heavyweights working on getting him to leave his home state.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM
2. CJ BRONAUGH DOESN'T SIGN WITH NEBRASKA.
Offers continue to roll in for the most talked about prospect in Florida. Nebraska got Bronaugh on board last fall in what was a great find by Matt Rhule’s staff, but the rest of the sport is catching up on the recruiting front.
Many programs have been pushing for visits, mainly Penn State, LSU, Florida State and Syracuse as of this writing, and Bronaugh has already announced his intention to take the trips. With the increased attention and what is sure to be a packed slate of visits, we'll take the field over Nebraska at this time.
3. SHEMAR STEWART WILL BE THE TALK OF THE NFL COMBINE.
The Miami native is still just scratching the surface of his on-field potential on the defensive front, but Stewart will turn heads with his measurables, testing numbers and performance in drills.
The former Texas A&M Aggie built some on-field buzz at the Senior Bowl despite a lack of elite production, but when he runs a 40-yard dash in the 4.50 range he should cement first round status as an outside-in project teams are willing to coach up and gamble on simultaneously.