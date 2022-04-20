Three & Out: In-State offers, spring evaluation refresher and KC recruiting

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball, and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out," we give some early thoughts and takes on the spring evaluation period.

Lincoln Southeas OL Gunnar Gottula and Scottsbluff OL Brock Knutson. (Casey Fritton)

21 in-state offers in three years

When Nebraska offered Lincoln High's Beni Ngoyi for the class of 2023, he became the seventh in-state prospect to hold a Husker offer for this recruiting cycle. If you want to get technical, that number would actually be eight if not for Teitum Tuioti leaving the state for Oregon in December. Somebody asked the question when the offer came to Ngoyi if that was the most in-state offers the Huskers have made in quite some time? The answer to that question is no. In fact, the Big Red has now made seven in-state offers each of the last three years for a total of 21 over the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

When you talk about runs of in-state talent, it's hard to imagine a better three-year snapshot than that. In 2008 the Huskers made eight in-state overs and back in 2002 we saw 11 in-state offers go out, but nothing close to this over a three-year period. I think the last three years speak to the growth of the football in this state, as we are no longer seeing just Group of Five teams come into Nebraska regularly. This year alone we saw new teams like Washington step foot into Nebraska and make multiple offers. The question now is if the Huskers can get all seven of the guys they offered for 2023? In 2022 NU went just 3-of-7, while in 2021 they want 5-of-7. Before that, over the previous two cycles, the Huskers went 7-of-8 on in-state talent for the class of 2019 and 2020. -Sean Callahan

Nebraska's coaching staff will have 168 spring evaluation days they can use from April 15 to May 31. (Sean Callahan)

Spring evaluation refresher

It's been well over 1,000 days since we've seen a spring evaluation period in college football. So what can schools actually do in the months of April and May on the road compared to December and January? Well, the big difference is head coaches are not allowed out. There was a time head coach were allowed on the road in the spring, but the NCAA changed it when it was deemed an unfair advantage when some higher profile coaches went into schools and the attention and coverage it drew. For head coaches, the spring evaluation period is literally the most boring part of their job, as they are landlocked on campus and not allowed out on the road. The other big difference with the spring compared to December and January is you are not allowed to conduct in-home visits, and a school can only see a prospect twice over the entire evaluation period. In December and January, you are allowed to go into homes, out to dinner and see a prospect every week. Head coaches are allowed to visit the prospect just once in December and January. When Husker coaches go on the road for their two visits this spring, one must be considered an "athletic evaluation," while the other is an "academic" visit. Coaches are also not allowed to visit with prospects in the spring at the school, other than informal "bumps" in passing. The other big rule is you are allowed only one phone call to each prospect in the spring. This used to be a pretty big deal, but there are other ways now to communicate with recruits so the one phone call thing is not as big as it used to be. This week we saw Nebraska have a pretty big regional focus, but they also got out to places like Arizona to see quarterback Dylan Raiola right away. In total, schools are allowed 168 evaluation days over the six-week period, which averages to around 17 per coach. However, guys like offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will only be out a handful of days, so in all reality, each Husker coach will probably get about 20 days out on the road during the spring. -Sean Callahan

Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was in Kansas City this week. (Abby Barmore)

Will Kansas City finally play a role in recruiting?

If there has been one thing that Husker fans have been waiting on, begging for, it's a better recruiting presence in Kansas City. The Huskers may have finally found the right way to get something out of the K.C. metro area: by putting someone on it. Enter Bill Busch. More unceremoniously than some of the other coaching hires in the past six months or so for Nebraska Busch has hit the ground running with recruiting. Busch has the Huskers in a position to land multiple commitments from Kansas City for the first time in a long time. Nebraska has hosted a number of key recruits from Kansas City since January. What has Busch done to get Nebraska in this position? Attention. The Huskers are simply recruiting these players the hardest of all of the programs recruiting them right now because of Busch. Here is a list of 2023 Kansas City recruits who have verified Nebraska (Busch) has been by to see this week already: