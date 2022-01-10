This is just the start of what will be a busy recruiting week for Nebraska

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

A major recruiting weekend: The NCAA recruiting dead period officially comes to a close on Thursday. Nebraska's coaching staff will be out on the road in full force Thursday and Friday before coming back to host recruits on campus Friday and Saturday.

This will be as big as any recruiting weekend the Huskers have had in the 2022 cycle, as it will be their opportunity to close on a few key transfer portal targets before classes start on Jan. 18.

Landing a high-profile transfer QB: When NU mutually parted ways with Adrian Martinez in December, you knew they had to find somebody of his caliber to replace him with.

They could not go into the 2022 season with just Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg. Everybody knew that.

Things were getting down to crunch time when it came to recruiting transfer portal quarterbacks. Locking up Casey Thompson this past week could end up being one of the bigger moments of 2022, depending on how this season turns out.

Mickey Joseph's recruiting impact: This may be the understatement of 2022 - Mickey Joseph has already been a huge recruiting asset for Scott Frost. It's hard to imagine where things would be without Joseph, who now has brought two different LSU wide receivers to Lincoln in Trey Palmer and Decoldest Crawford.