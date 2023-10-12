The No. 2-ranked Nebraska volleyball team returns home to play at the Devaney Center after surviving a four-game road trip that saw the Huskers pushed against No. 17 Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State and Michigan.

Serving errors piled up during the matches with NU having slow starts in every match. But the Huskers have an opportunity to write those wrongs this upcoming weekend when Nebraska welcomes in Michigan State to play the Spartans for the second time in a week. NU follows up with rival and No. 13 Penn State on Saturday in what should be another entertaining match between two of the top college volleyball programs in history.

In the buildup to the weekend, Nebraska's Bekka Allick and Lindsay Krause previewed each matchup and what they learned from a long road trip. Here is the Players' Corner.