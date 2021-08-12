The 3-2-1: Sizing up the Huskers through two weeks of Fall Camp

We size up the Nebraska football team and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Tight end depth is now a question

What was once the strongest one-two punch on the team now appears to be in question as the Huskers get ready to head to Illinois in just over two weeks.

Both tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek were not at practice on Wednesday. There are more questions now surrounding the status of Volkolek, who appears to be out for an extended period of time. We'll get an official update from Scott Frost on Friday.

You couple that with Thomas Fidone's ACL knee injury in April and Kurt Rafdal's decision to transfer to Boise State, that's NU's top four guys heading info spring practice that are out or no longer with the team.

On Wednesday, third-year freshman Chris Hickman was working as the top tight end, while both true freshmen James Carnie and A.J. Rollins rotated in behind him. There were also a couple of walk-on tight ends being held out on Wednesday as well.

It makes you realize how quickly the depth can turn in a position room. I remain optimistic Allen's deal is more precautionary and, hopefully, Volkolek's is more a short-term injury.

2 - The running back room has taken shape

Nobody really knew which way the running back room would turn, but on Wednesday Ryan Held was pretty blunt by saying four backs have really pulled ahead of the pack.

Right now it appears freshman Gabe Ervin is the leader in the clubhouse, but both Sevion Morrison and Markese Stepp are right there as well.

Then you have freshman Jaquez Yant, who is the most physical back of the bunch, and you get the sense he could be the fourth guy.

I like the make-up of this group. As Held said on Thursday, they need backs "that aren't afraid to step on the tulips" and just get yards. Held added that his guys need to understand that "a 3-yard run in the Big Ten" is sometimes a good play. You have to take the yards that are there.

3 - This defense is deeper than it's ever been under Chinander

When Erik Chinander first got here, I remember in the spring of 2018, both he and Jovan Dewitt talking about rotating their players in like "hockey lines."

Unfortunately, the Big Red just hasn't had the quality in depth to do that in the Big Ten Conference.

That's shown up in games during the fourth quarter. We've seen the Huskers play really well through three quarters, but the lack of depth came back to hurt them over the years at the end of games when the defense needed a crucial stop.

That should change in 2022. NU appears to have around 14 guys that can play at a Big Ten level on the front seven and probably six to seven at this point in the secondary.

Early on, NU is going to play a lot of 11 a.m., Noon or 2:30 p.m. kickoffs. It's going to be hot most likely on these opening Saturdays. That's where rotating players could even be more effective.