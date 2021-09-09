The 3-2-1: How much more will we learn about Nebraska this week?

We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

How much more will we learn about Nebraska this week when they take on Buffalo?

1 - Nebraska took a step forward, but how big of a step?

Nebraska took a step forward vs. Fordham this past Saturday, but the better question is how big of a step?

That is what this week against Buffalo will determine. The Bulls are arguably just as talented of a team as Illinois in all respects, with a veteran quarterback, running back and defense.

Their defensive front has the ability to cause problems for NU, and we have yet to see this Husker offensive line play at a high level in 2021.

Yes, they did go for over 600 yards last week on Fordham, but a lot of that had to do with simply wearing the Rams down.

The bottom line is through two games we still don't know much about this team. My biggest takeaway, if anything, last week was the defense.

They forced three turnovers and held Fordham to just 23 yards of offense on 19 plays on their first six possessions of the second half. Forget the 600+ yards of offense. To me, that was the most impressive part of Saturday's win.

The offense also has failed to produce any home run type plays, as we still haven't seen a running back have a run longer than 20 yards.

2 - First depth chart offered very few surprises

Nebraska put out their first official depth chart this past week. There weren't a lot of surprises, but there were a few things that jumped out.

Teddy Prochazka - Seeing the true freshman already listed on the depth chart at left tackle tells you this staff has high hopes for the Omaha native.

Will Nixon - I thought he would be a little higher than third at the slot position.

Back-up quarterback: I thought we might see an OR between Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.

3 - Oklahoma and Michigan State offered some Week 1 intrigue

Breaking down what we saw in Week 1 of the college football season, two things jumped out to me regarding Nebraska's upcoming schedule.

No. 1, nobody could have predicted Tulane would take Oklahoma down to the wire in Norman. The game also showed that OU is far from the finished product yet, and I was even surprised by reports of how many empty seats were in Norman.

I get that it was supposed to be Tulane's home game, but I still thought we'd see close to a full house. The announced crowd was just over 42,000. It looked less than that.

Michigan State's dominating win over Northwestern also got my attention. It makes you wonder if MSU is that good, or did the Wildcats lose that much? I tend to believe it had as much to do with how much Pat Fitzgerald's team lost from 2020, but regardless, Mel Tucker has improved his football team year-over-year.