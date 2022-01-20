The 3-2-1: 16 newcomers began their Husker journey this week

We hit on that and more in today's 3-2-1 column.

As classes began in Lincoln this week, 16 different newcomers began their Husker journey this week, setting the stage for a very competitive spring.

I'm not sure we'll see another spring like this in quite some time. In all, 16 different scholarship newcomers were on campus this week for the start of second-semester classes.

This is everyone from traditional high school recruits, junior college and transfer portal additions.

In all, NU has added three quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one linebacker, four defensive backs and one punter to their roster as January additions.

This is really remarkable, considering the small numbers NU took in their traditional signing class.

It's hard to believe a month ago at this time we had no idea what the quarterback room was going to look like in the spring, and now the Huskers have added two legitimate arms in Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy to go with what they already have.

I also like the fact we'll see Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, along with DeShon Singelton, Jaedon Gould and Javier Morton this spring in the secondary.

This will be the most additions the Huskers have added to their roster at semester that I can ever remember.

2 - Whipple's impact has been big already

Let's call it what it is. Without Mark Whipple, there really is no way the Huskers would've landed Thompson and Purdy.

If you analyze the coaching moves made back in November, this was clearly the most impactful because of the decision to part ways with Adrian Martinez before Whipple was even hired.

Frost needed to get a veteran that could sell a system and an opportunity to a high-profile quarterback.

Not only was Whipple able to convince Thompson, but he laid out a plan to get Purdy. I'm not sure anyone thought NU would pull this off.

3 - Busch making a strong push in Kansas and Missouri

Last week we saw Bill Busch make two big offers in Wichita to Maize (Kan.) quarterback Avery Johnson and Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards.

This week, Busch is down in the Kansas City area where he checked in on Rivals100 offensive lineman Cayden Green at Lee's Summit North on Wednesday. He also stopped by Kansas City North to see defensive linemen Edric Hill and Adepoju Adebawore, and Raymore-Peculiar to see wide receiver Jaidyn Doss among others.

Kansas City is absolutely loaded for 2023, and Busch should help the Huskers be able to get some of these guys on campus for visits in the coming months.