The 3-2-1: 16 newcomers began their Husker journey this week
As classes began in Lincoln this week, 16 different newcomers began their Husker journey this week, setting the stage for a very competitive spring.
We hit on that and more in today's 3-2-1 column.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
1 - 16 newcomers started classes this week in Lincoln
I'm not sure we'll see another spring like this in quite some time. In all, 16 different scholarship newcomers were on campus this week for the start of second-semester classes.
This is everyone from traditional high school recruits, junior college and transfer portal additions.
In all, NU has added three quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one linebacker, four defensive backs and one punter to their roster as January additions.
This is really remarkable, considering the small numbers NU took in their traditional signing class.
It's hard to believe a month ago at this time we had no idea what the quarterback room was going to look like in the spring, and now the Huskers have added two legitimate arms in Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy to go with what they already have.
I also like the fact we'll see Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, along with DeShon Singelton, Jaedon Gould and Javier Morton this spring in the secondary.
This will be the most additions the Huskers have added to their roster at semester that I can ever remember.
2 - Whipple's impact has been big already
Let's call it what it is. Without Mark Whipple, there really is no way the Huskers would've landed Thompson and Purdy.
If you analyze the coaching moves made back in November, this was clearly the most impactful because of the decision to part ways with Adrian Martinez before Whipple was even hired.
Frost needed to get a veteran that could sell a system and an opportunity to a high-profile quarterback.
Not only was Whipple able to convince Thompson, but he laid out a plan to get Purdy. I'm not sure anyone thought NU would pull this off.
3 - Busch making a strong push in Kansas and Missouri
Last week we saw Bill Busch make two big offers in Wichita to Maize (Kan.) quarterback Avery Johnson and Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards.
This week, Busch is down in the Kansas City area where he checked in on Rivals100 offensive lineman Cayden Green at Lee's Summit North on Wednesday. He also stopped by Kansas City North to see defensive linemen Edric Hill and Adepoju Adebawore, and Raymore-Peculiar to see wide receiver Jaidyn Doss among others.
Kansas City is absolutely loaded for 2023, and Busch should help the Huskers be able to get some of these guys on campus for visits in the coming months.
TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK
1 - Can the staff make room for Ajay Allen?
Nebraska added four-star JUCO Anthony Grant as their sixth running back in the class of 2022. This weekend they'll bring in Monroe (La.) standout Ajay Allen for an official visit.
Can the Huskers make room for Allen? The easy answer is 'yes'. I think it's inevitable you will see at least one back move on by May, which is where Allen comes in as an adequate replacement.
2 - Should we be worried about the scholarship numbers?
I know it's easy to get caught up in the scholarship numbers and where Nebraska stands. Should we be worried about NU's overall numbers?
The short answer to that is 'no'. This will all work itself out over time. The new 25 + 7 transfer addition rule gives teams a lot of flexibility to replace portal losses each year.
I think you will also see more and more teams have guys potentially walk on from the portal for one semester before putting them on scholarship a semester later. There are a lot of things you can do to get creative with the numbers.
ONE PREDICTION: Zac Taylor's Bengals pull off a win at Tennessee
Former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor is the last Nebraska player to win offensive conference player of the year honors. He's also a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, we'll see Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans for a berth in the AFC title game. The Bengals are playing as well as any team in the AFC.
I predict you will see Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow go into Nissan Stadium and pull off the upset and head to the AFC title game, potentially in Kansas City, setting up a Week 16 rematch against the Chiefs.
Sean Callahan can be reached at sean@huskeronline.com and he can be heard each day at 6:45 am and 5:05 pm on Big Red Radio 1110 KFAB in Omaha during the football season. He can also be seen on KETV Channel 7 in Omaha during the fall and each week he appears on NET's Big Red Wrap-Tuesday's at 7 pm.