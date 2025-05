Nebraska has announced the full slate of 7-on-7 teams set to compete at the Battle at the Boneyard Adidas-sponsored tournament the Huskers are hosting on June 6. Team rosters feature some of the top 2026, 2027 and even 2028 prospects across the country. Though a large majority of 2026 prospects are not expected to compete, as they will be on official visits elsewhere that weekend, the





Here's a look at ten underclassmen prospects we're excited to see in Memorial Stadium come June 6